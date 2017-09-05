College notes

ALABAMA

Injuries, tragedy hit

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s football team had as much to mourn as to celebrate after its 24-7 season-opening victory over third-ranked Florida State.

On the field, linebackers Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller suffered season-ending injuries . About 24 hours after the game, a son of wide receivers coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed in Maryland.

Howard County police said Meiko Locksley, 25, was shot in Columbia, Md., just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Locksley died at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center. Police didn’t release further details.

Mike Locksley, Alabama’s co-offensive coordinator, spent last season as an offensive analyst and was Maryland’s interim head coach for the final six games in 2015. Players were still absorbing the news Monday afternoon.

On the field, Alabama is rebooting at linebacker: Miller (biceps) and Lewis (elbow) both play the same outside linebacker spot, and now both need season-ending surgery.

Lewis had five tackles and Miller three against the Seminoles. Both had a tackle for loss.

Two other starting linebackers also missed the second half with injuries. Rashaan Evans had a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings sprained an ankle. Saban said their injuries are significant but not longterm issues. He said both are questionable going into Saturday’s Fresno State game.

GEORGIA

QB Eason out vs. Irish

ATHENS, Ga. — Quarterback Jacob Ea-son will not play in No. 15 Georgia’s game on Saturday at Notre Dame after spraining his left knee in last week’s 31-10 victory over Appalachian State.

Coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Eason’s status will be “week to week” after the Notre Dame game.

Freshman Jake Fromm is expected to start against Notre Dame on Saturday night after leading three consecutive touchdown drives in the first half after replacing Eason in the 31-10 victory over Appalachian State.

Fromm completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and 1 touchdown.

Eason, a sophomore who started the final 12 games last season, was hurt midway through the opening quarter of the season-opening victory.

TEXAS

QB Buechele questionable

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele, who passed for 375 yards in the Longhorns’ 51-41 loss to Maryland, bruised his throwing shoulder in a season-opening loss to Maryland and will be held out of practice part of this week.

Herman said freshman Sam Ehlinger will get all the snaps with the first-team offense today.

Herman said Buechele will be evaluated this week to see if he can return for Saturday’s game against San Jose State (1-1).

FLORIDA

McElwain: Blame me

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jim McElwain defended offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier on Monday, expressed belief in his offensive line that struggled in a 33-17 loss to 11th-ranked Michigan and has decided to stick with redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks at quarterback.

“Put the ire towards me,” McElwain said. “I mean, I’m the one responsible for it. I plan on getting it fixed.”

McElwain said he has no plans to take over play-calling duties, something he did during his first season as head coach at Colorado State.

Nussmeier has been Florida’s offensive coordinator in each of McElwain’s three seasons in Gainesville: The Gators ranked 112th in total offense in 2015 and dropped to 116th last year. After one game, Florida is No. 121 out of 125 teams.

The Gators finished with 192 yards against the Wolverines, with Franks completing 5 of 9 passes for 75 yards, fumbled twice and was sacked once. McElwain benched him early in the third quarter and turned to Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire, who completed 9 of 17 passes for 106 yards and was sacked five times.

Florida will get freshman receiver James Robinson back from a one-game suspension that followed a marijuana possession charge. But McElwain said there’s no new information on the nine others, including standout receiver Antonio Callaway and leading rusher Jordan Scarlett, who are suspended indefinitely for their roles in an alleged credit card fraud scheme.

TEXAS A&M

2 starters out for season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel and senior free safety Donovan Wilson are out for perhaps the rest of the season after having surgery for leg injuries.

Coach Kevin Sumlin disclosed the injuries Monday on his weekly radio show.

Starkel, a redshirt freshman, broke his left ankle in the third quarter of Sunday’s 45-44 loss at UCLA. Wilson had a screw put in his left foot.

Starkel got the start and completed his first three throws during an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a touchdown. He was replaced on Texas A&M’s sixth possession by Kellen Mond.

Starkel returned to the sideline on crutches with his foot in a walking boot.

“I don’t know if those guys will be back or not,” Sumlin said. “Those two guys are out for a long time. We’ll see where they are at the end of the year.”

Regent Buzbee upset

The Aggies blew a 34-point lead in dropping the opener. Afterward, Texas A&M University System Regent Tony Buzbee said in a Facebook post that he would vote to fire Sumlin.

“Our players were better tonight,” wrote Buzbee, a Houston attorney. “Our players were more talented tonight. But coaches were dominated on national TV, yet again. I’m only one vote on the Board of Regents but when the time comes my vote will be that Kevin Sumlin needs to GO. In my view he should go now. We owe it to our school and our players. We can do better.”