Comeback kid Rosen leads wild rally

PASADENA, Calif. -- Thousands of soggy UCLA fans were gone by halftime on Sunday night at the Rose Bowl, their Bruins trailing Texas A&M by 34 points with light rain falling on a muggy, 90-degree evening.

They ended up missing UCLA's greatest football comeback and a defining moment in quarterback Josh Rosen's quest to reach the potential he showed as a freshman in 2015.

With Rosen at the helm, the Bruins, who trailed 44-10 late in the third quarter, scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions.

Rosen's fake spike and ensuing 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley with 34 seconds left capped the comeback and 45-44 victory over Texas A&M.

"We were an inch away from losing that game probably 10 times," Rosen said. "I mean, the things that had to go right to win this game were incredible."

Rosen finished the night completing 35 of 59 passes for 491 yards, with 292 yards and 4TDs in the fourth quarter alone, and UCLA (1-0) achieved the second-biggest comeback in a FBS game, surpassed only by Michigan State's rally past Northwestern from a 35-point deficit in 2006.

Rosen shook off several early sacks and stalled drives to lead the comeback, his first game after missing half of UCLA's 4-8 2016 season with an injury.

"He's made a lot of progress, both on and off the field," UCLA Coach Jim Mora said. "What we have seen, what his teammates have seen, is a young man who has matured tremendously and become a great leader."

Not only did the UCLA offense convert fourth downs and repeatedly succeed on high-risk plays, but Rosen's receivers found space that didn't exist in the first half.

Rosen went 26 for 36 after halftime with 12 second-half completions to Caleb Wilson alone.

"No one lost hope, but at a certain point, you're not really looking at the scoreboard anymore," Rosen said. "You're kind of like, 'We've just got to put our head down and play football. We've just got to execute.' You want to go back to the film tomorrow and be proud of what you did in the third and fourth quarter. You can't look at the score when something looks like that."

One of Rosen's completions, a 16-yard TD throw to Theo Howard with 3:10 left, trimmed A&M's lead to six points.

It was a ball Rosen said he was trying to throw it away, but his hand was hit by a defender -- and Howard sneaked underneath the defense to catch the underthrown ball anyway.

Rosen also missed a read and should have thrown an interception moments earlier -- but the pass went right through the hands of A&M's Deshawn Capers-Smith, who practically could have made a fair catch on the ball, and landed in Darren Andrews' arms for a 42-yard TD.

Rosen said he didn't ignore how close the Bruins came to a dismaying loss, but he saw every fortunate break as a symbol of growth for the entire roster after last season's disappointment.

"It's not that we lost hope, because obviously we never did, "Rosen said. "But we just wanted to play good football. We wanted to be proud. We wanted to give our fans something to be proud of."

Sports on 09/05/2017