Home / Latest News /
Confederate Gen. Lee descendant resigns as church pastor over MTV statement
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m. Updated today at 11:45 a.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
RALEIGH, N.C. — A descendant of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has stepped down as pastor of a North Carolina church after negative reactions to his comments supporting racial justice during an MTV awards show.
The general's distant nephew, the Rev. Robert W. Lee IV, issued a statement this week saying he resigned from Bethany United Church of Christ in Winston-Salem after the congregation decided to put his tenure to a vote.
He said some church members were uncomfortable with his remarks praising the Black Lives Matter movement during the Aug. 27 MTV Video Music Awards. He was introducing the mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during demonstrations over a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, Va.
Lee also used the televised remarks to lament that his ancestor has become a symbol of racism.
"We have made my ancestor an idol of white supremacy, racism, and hate," he said. "As a pastor, it is my moral duty to speak out against racism, America's original sin."
The MTV appearance brought unwanted attention to the small church about 100 miles west of Raleigh, Lee said.
"A faction of church members were concerned about my speech and that I lifted up Black Lives Matter movement, the Women's March, and Heather Heyer as examples of racial justice work," he said in the statement explaining his resignation.
Two church leaders listed in state nonprofit filings didn't respond to messages seeking comment Tuesday. The church's phone rang unanswered.
Lee also issued an apology to church members for causing them pain with his remarks on MTV. But he said he continues to "strongly support" removal of monuments to his ancestor and other Confederates.
Lee, a recent graduate of the Duke Divinity School, was appointed pastor of the church in April, according to its website.
Lee's remarks on MTV came in the aftermath of a rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va., that turned violent as the demonstrators clashed with counter-protesters. Heyer died when a driver plowed into a crowd that had gathered to denounce the white supremacists.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Confederate Gen. Lee descendant resigns as church pastor over MTV statement
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
RBear says... September 5, 2017 at 12:31 p.m.
I've followed Rev. Lee's journey through this time and commend him for his stances. He has offered a more calming voice in this debate than some, even though several in here would chastise him for his support of BLM. However, those individuals here really don't get into the depth of the struggles. It's more about opposing anything progressive for them.
( permalink | suggest removal )
odinson says... September 5, 2017 at 12:40 p.m.
Sadly true Bear, sadly true.
( permalink | suggest removal )
FireEyes says... September 5, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
The church made the right call. By supporting the likes of BLM, he's supporting the very ones who have made General Lee out to be what he WAS NOT. He's supporting terrorism, hate, and destruction.
Struggles, spare me. They've made their own mess. Time to grow up and take responsibility for self and stop expecting the rest of us to pay their way.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.