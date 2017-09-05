Congress' return weighted by Harvey

WASHINGTON -- Harvey has scrambled the equation for Congress as lawmakers get ready to return to Washington today after a five-week summer recess.

A daunting workload awaits, including funding the government by month's end and increasing the federal borrowing limit to head off a first-ever default.

The immediate focus will be on rushing an aid package to storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana, and that bipartisan imperative has pushed aside talk of a government shutdown and President Donald Trump's feuding with GOP lawmakers.

"Somebody who's just been pulled off their roof doesn't want to hear about our internecine squabbles and debates over procedure when they've lost their homes and are trying to figure out where they're going to sleep the next night," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.

The House and Senate are expected to vote quickly on the first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catchall spending bill later in the month that will keep the lights on in government past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends.

GOP lawmakers head into the final quarter of the year looking to make headway on a sweeping tax overhaul, and the majority party is eager for the chance to turn around their track record ahead of next year's elections.

"People need to know there's some stability here," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "We're not going to have to worry about defaults, we're not going to have to worry about government shutdowns. These guys are all grown up, they're adults, and that ought to be the aim."

For Republican leaders, disaster spending has the added benefit of acting as a potential sweetener as they try to get colleagues to take the perennially unpopular step of raising the United States' $19.9 trillion debt ceiling. That has to happen by Sept. 29 at the latest, to permit the government to continue borrowing money to pay its bills, including Social Security payments. A default on obligations such as U.S. bond payments could roil financial markets.

GOP leaders have been making plans to pair the debt limit increase with the first batch of Harvey aid. Conservatives who oppose raising the borrowing limit without getting something in exchange are warning against the step.

"To attach a debt ceiling vote to increased spending is not anything that any conservative would normally support," said Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., head of the House Freedom Caucus. Meadows said linking the two measures "puts everybody in a very difficult situation" and would not be practical.

Adding to the pile of work, a few important programs are expiring at the end of September and need to be renewed. They include children's health insurance payments and a national federal flood insurance program that has bipartisan support but continually pays out more than it takes in through premiums.

Trump, despite threatening a government shutdown over the border wall if it's not funded by Sept. 30, has pulled back. The expectation now is that the big spending fights will be delayed until later in the year, perhaps including a round of brinkmanship over the wall.

But for many Republicans, particularly House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, clearing the decks of the must-do items on spending and debt is all just a prelude to their work on overhauling the tax system, their holy grail for the year after the failure on health care legislation.

Despite Trump's attacks on McConnell over the summer, aides to the two men believe they share the same goals on taxes. Many believe that if they succeed on reworking taxes and lowering rates voters will forgive and forget the failure on health care. Some are arguing that a failure on taxes could cost the GOP its House majority because voters will question whether Republicans can accomplish anything after gaining control of Congress and the White House.

"It's extremely important. The failure of health care magnifies the importance of tax reform," Cole said. "You've got to get some big wins."

