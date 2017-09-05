Home / Latest News /
Congress returns, faces pressing issues, including Harvey aid
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:36 a.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Washington on Tuesday facing fast-approaching deadlines, including pressing demands to replenish dwindling disaster aid reserves as Texas and Louisiana dig out from Harvey and an even more powerful hurricane, Irma, bears down on the U.S.
Must-do measures also include lifting the government's debt cap and preventing a government shutdown at the end of the month. Republican leaders head to the White House later Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump on another top priority: rewriting the U.S. tax code in hopes of boosting the economy.
"We have to deal with Harvey, we have the debt ceiling," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the No. 2 House Republican, said Tuesday on the Fox Business Network. He also cited a short-term spending bill to keep the government running, as well as the budget, and taxes.
First up in the House on Wednesday is a first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate Harvey recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catch-all spending bill later in the month that will keep the government running past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends. The administration wants the Harvey money to be linked with legislation to increase the government's $19.9 trillion debt cap and avert a first-ever default on U.S. payments.
"Somebody who's just been pulled off their roof doesn't want to hear about our internecine squabbles and debates over procedure when they've lost their homes and are trying to figure out where they're going to sleep the next night," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Congress returns, faces pressing issues, including Harvey aid
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
RBear says... September 5, 2017 at 11:41 a.m.
This list is not even close to what Congress must deal with by the end of September. An article in WaPo outlines the full list:
- Pass a bill to extend the debt limit
- Renew government funding to avoid a partial shutdown
- Reauthorize critical programs including the FAA and NFIP (more important thanks to Harvey)
- Extending funds for health insurance for about 9 million children
- Agree on emergency funding for victims of Hurricane Harvey
...
Then there's the rest of the list:
- Work on tax reform
- Work on DACA reform
- Fund ACA CSR payments
- Senate must pass a defense authorization bill
- Committee hearings on Russia
- Possibly agree on aid funding for Hurricane Irma victims
...
All that in one month along with dealing with one of the most irrational (excuse me, non-traditional) presidents in recent history. With deep divisions within the Republican Party, much less with the Democrats, this is an impossible task list to complete. Who knows? Maybe Trump can argue for a totalitarian government to solve it all. I believe his base would go for it. They hardly even know how our current form of government works.
( permalink | suggest removal )
3WorldState1 says... September 5, 2017 at 12:46 p.m.
RB - so true.
The GOP lacks leadership and has zero moral authority. They have proven they can't govern. The only thing saving them from shutting down the gov over the debt ceiling is Harvey. Great excuse.
Also, anyone EVER hear the GOP talking about our debt anymore? They screamed about it for eight years. Kanye takes over, crickets.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.