Congress returns, faces pressing issues, including Harvey aid

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Washington on Tuesday facing fast-approaching deadlines, including pressing demands to replenish dwindling disaster aid reserves as Texas and Louisiana dig out from Harvey and an even more powerful hurricane, Irma, bears down on the U.S.

Must-do measures also include lifting the government's debt cap and preventing a government shutdown at the end of the month. Republican leaders head to the White House later Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump on another top priority: rewriting the U.S. tax code in hopes of boosting the economy.

"We have to deal with Harvey, we have the debt ceiling," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the No. 2 House Republican, said Tuesday on the Fox Business Network. He also cited a short-term spending bill to keep the government running, as well as the budget, and taxes.

First up in the House on Wednesday is a first $7.9 billion aid installment to help with immediate Harvey recovery and rebuilding needs in Houston and beyond. Additional billions will be tucked into a catch-all spending bill later in the month that will keep the government running past Sept. 30, when the current budget year ends. The administration wants the Harvey money to be linked with legislation to increase the government's $19.9 trillion debt cap and avert a first-ever default on U.S. payments.

"Somebody who's just been pulled off their roof doesn't want to hear about our internecine squabbles and debates over procedure when they've lost their homes and are trying to figure out where they're going to sleep the next night," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa.

