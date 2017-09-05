Home /
Democrat under fire for calling voters white supremacists
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:54 p.m.
CONCORD, N.H. — The chairman of New Hampshire's Democratic Party has come under fire for comments suggesting some unregistered voters in the state are white supremacists.
Ray Buckley was responding over the weekend to news a group with links to President Donald Trump's campaign was planning on reaching out to thousands of the state's unregistered voters. Asked about this by a WMUR-TV reporter, Buckley said the "organizing and activating of these extremists, these white supremacists, really could have a detrimental effect on the entire culture of New Hampshire."
He followed up with a tweet saying the state Republican Party and others were "rushing to support effort to engage white supremacists into voting in NH."
Republicans call Buckley's comments "despicable" and demand the state's Democratic congressional delegation condemn them.
A Democratic Party spokesman said Buckley's comments were taken out of context.
RaylanGivens says... September 5, 2017 at 3:05 p.m.
Sounds like a very smart strategy to attract voters to your party; one thing the left and right both have intimate knowledge of is how their feet taste.
3WorldState1 says... September 5, 2017 at 3:54 p.m.
GOP has cornered the market. Dems should look elsewhere.
