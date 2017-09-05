State officials, Arkansas beneficiaries weigh in on Trump's move on young immigrants program

Arkansas politicians say President Donald Trump’s administration recognized the constitutional limits of executive power when it called Tuesday for the end of a program that protects young immigrants brought illegally into the U.S.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries and supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals spoke that afternoon in opposition to Trump's move inside St. Andrew United Methodist Church off Baseline Road in south Little Rock.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, called on Congress to "act quickly on this matter and hold hearings on reform legislation.”

“The issue is squarely back in the hands of Congress, and reform of our immigration laws is long overdue,” Arkansas’ Republican governor said. “I support the decision to institute a six-month delay to allow Congress time to develop a modern, workable solution on immigration that should include both a secure border and broader reforms.”

The program had granted two-year work permits and an avoidance of deportation to young people without lawful status in the country if they came to the U.S. before their 16th birthdays.

In announcing DACA’s end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions referred to the program as “an unconstitutional exercise of authority.”

Nearly 5,000 of the about 800,000 beneficiaries, known as Dreamers, live in Arkansas.

One recipient, 21-year-old Mariela Valeriano, said at the Little Rock church that she and others under DACA’s scope are only in the U.S. to make better futures for themselves and their families.

“It is just so unfair that after they have given us wings to fly and start our dreams; they’re just cut off,” Valeriano said.

The 21-year-old said that some of her fellow DACA recipients use the program to help them support their children. Others use their own money to pay for college after being afforded the opportunity to obtain a postsecondary education, she added.

Another Dreamer, 20-year-old Diana Pacheco, said that she will not stop in pursuing her goal to obtain a college degree and become a nurse.

“It’s been a stressful week, and today my whole dreams came down, but on my way over here I was thinking, ‘No, I’m not going to let that happen because I have a dream,’” Pacheco said.

“It’s really hard, but can we do it? Yes, we can,” she added.

Pacheco’s mother was the first to arrive to the U.S. in search of the American dream, her daughter said. About two or three years later, Pacheco arrived at the age of 6 and started school soon after.

Rita Sklar, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, said DACA provided a "critical lifeline" for the young immigrants, allowing them to come "out of the shadows" and better themselves based on a trust that the government would hold up to its promise to protect them.

"Today, in a cruel and shameful breach of trust, the government and President Trump, egged on by our own Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, went back on their word and put the futures of 800,000 Dreamers at risk," Sklar said in a statement.

Before the DACA announcement, Rutledge, along with leaders from nine other states, had pledged to sue Trump’s administration if he did not end the program. The officials had imposed a Tuesday deadline for action.

"While we are a compassionate country, the United States is a country of laws and President Trump recognized that President Obama’s DACA program went far beyond the executive branch’s legal authority," the Republican attorney general said Tuesday.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas also released a statement about the end of DACA, calling the decision a first step "toward cleaning up the mess" left behind by Obama's administration.

"Dealing with this problem is a legislative task, not an executive-branch task," Cotton said.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said "the Obama administration overreached its authority when it unilaterally expanded the DACA program."

"I am pleased that President Trump is returning the power to Congress to restore the integrity of our nation's immigration system," Boozman said. "As Congress pursues immigration reform, I will push for legislative solutions to fix our broken immigration system, including the lengthy and burdensome legal immigration process.”

The chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock previously announced their support for DACA. Numerous Arkansas mayors and lawmakers also opposed the end of the program.

Read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.