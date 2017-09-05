Longtime Faulkner County coroner dies; cardiac arrest ruled cause

Faulkner County's coroner, who served 25 years in the role, died Monday morning, officials said Tuesday.

One of Moore's deputies, who is taking calls in his place while the county selects an interim coroner, identified the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Kevin Cleghorn, the president of the Arkansas Coroner’s Association, said Moore approached his office with unusual compassion.

“There is very little we can do for the people who have passed away,” Cleghorn said. “What we do is for the families, and Patrick wanted to help people’s lives at the worst time of their lives.”

Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in 2011, Moore said he believed he was meant to be a coroner.

“Everything I’ve done in my life — my training, my experience, has led me to do this," he said then.

Moore is a former president of the coroner's association.