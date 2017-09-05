Home / Latest News /
Springdale Har-Ber, Bryant run 1-2 in Arkansas AP football poll
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.
OVERALL
- Spr. Har-Ber (6) 1-0 94 1
- Bryant 1-0 79 2
- Fayetteville 1-0 78 3
- North Little Rock (2) 1-0 72 4
- Greenwood 1-0 66 5
- Pulaski Academy (2) 1-0 52 7
- Jonesboro 1-0 37 8
- Bentonville West 1-0 26 9
- Cabot 1-0 23 NR
- El Dorado 1-0 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Bentonville 8, FS Northside 4, LR Catholic 1, Pine Bluff 1.
Class 6A
- Greenwood (10) 1-0 50 1
- Jonesboro 1-0 39 2
- El Dorado 1-0 29 4
- West Memphis 1-0 9 NR
- (tie)Pine Bluff 0-1 9 3; (tie)Benton0-1 9 5
Other receiving votes: Searcy 5.
Class 5A
- Pulaski Academy (10) 1-0 50 1
- Wynne 1-0 37 2
- Alma 1-0 25 4
- LR Christian 1-0 22 5
- Morrilton 1-0 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Batesville 4, Harrison 4, Watson Chapel 1, White Hall 1.
Class 4A
- Nashville (7) 1-0 50 2
- Pea Ridge (3) 2-0 32 3
- Warren 0-1 26 1; (tie) Pulaski Robinson (1) 1-0 26 4
- Prairie Grove 1-0 16 5
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 9, Shiloh Christian 3, Cent Ark Christian 2, Pocahontas 1.
Class 3A
- Prescott (9) 1-0 49 1
- Junction City 1-0 33 3
- Charleston (1) 1-0 29 2
- Rivercrest 1-0 12 5
- Bald Knob 1-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 5, Harding Academy 5, Harmony Grove 4, Newport 3, Piggott 1, Paris 1.
Class 2A
- Mount Ida (10) 1-0 50 1
- Rison 1-0 39 2
- Conway Christian 1-0 18 NR
- Danville 1-1 16 4
- McCrory 1-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 3, Hampton 2, Hector 2, Hackett 2.
