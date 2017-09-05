Springdale Har-Ber, Bryant run 1-2 in Arkansas AP football poll

LITTLE ROCK— The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings.

OVERALL

Spr. Har-Ber (6) 1-0 94 1 Bryant 1-0 79 2 Fayetteville 1-0 78 3 North Little Rock (2) 1-0 72 4 Greenwood 1-0 66 5 Pulaski Academy (2) 1-0 52 7 Jonesboro 1-0 37 8 Bentonville West 1-0 26 9 Cabot 1-0 23 NR El Dorado 1-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bentonville 8, FS Northside 4, LR Catholic 1, Pine Bluff 1.

Class 6A

Greenwood (10) 1-0 50 1 Jonesboro 1-0 39 2 El Dorado 1-0 29 4 West Memphis 1-0 9 NR (tie)Pine Bluff 0-1 9 3; (tie)Benton0-1 9 5

Other receiving votes: Searcy 5.

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy (10) 1-0 50 1 Wynne 1-0 37 2 Alma 1-0 25 4 LR Christian 1-0 22 5 Morrilton 1-0 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Batesville 4, Harrison 4, Watson Chapel 1, White Hall 1.

Class 4A

Nashville (7) 1-0 50 2 Pea Ridge (3) 2-0 32 3 Warren 0-1 26 1; (tie) Pulaski Robinson (1) 1-0 26 4 Prairie Grove 1-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 9, Shiloh Christian 3, Cent Ark Christian 2, Pocahontas 1.

Class 3A

Prescott (9) 1-0 49 1 Junction City 1-0 33 3 Charleston (1) 1-0 29 2 Rivercrest 1-0 12 5 Bald Knob 1-0 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 5, Harding Academy 5, Harmony Grove 4, Newport 3, Piggott 1, Paris 1.

Class 2A

Mount Ida (10) 1-0 50 1 Rison 1-0 39 2 Conway Christian 1-0 18 NR Danville 1-1 16 4 McCrory 1-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 7, Foreman 3, Hampton 2, Hector 2, Hackett 2.