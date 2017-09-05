Hayden earns SEC honor after strong debut

— Arkansas running back Chase Hayden has been named SEC freshman of the week.

Hayden rushed for 120 yards on 14 carries in the Razorbacks' 49-7 win over Florida A&M last Thursday. He scored on a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

It was the third time an Arkansas player rushed for 100 yards in his first game. Felix Jones rushed for 137 yards against Missouri State in 2005 and Alex Collins rushed for 131 yards against Louisiana-Lafayette in 2013.