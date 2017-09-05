Hit-and-runs purposely targeted homeless people, police say

TULSA — Police arrested a "person of interest" Tuesday in connection with two hit-and-run crashes that targeted homeless people in Tulsa, including one crash that killed a man.

Detectives were interviewing the man about the two Monday attacks, which occurred less than 12 hours apart, Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said. Police recovered a white pickup linked to the attacks, and the man was arrested nearby a short time later.

"There is evidence on the outside of the truck that link it to the violent acts," Tuell said. "The individual who is linked to that vehicle is now in custody."

The man's name wasn't immediately released, and Tuell said he did not know if the man had retained an attorney.

The first crash occurred Monday morning under an interstate overpass and appeared to be a deliberate attack, Tulsa Police Sgt. Stephen Florea told the Tulsa World.

"The pickup truck actually circled the block a couple of times before coming back, driving up over the curb and driving down the sidewalk to run over these individuals," Florea said. "There's just no way this could have been an accident."

He said the crash killed 46-year-old Shawn Birdo and hospitalized 49-year-old Cynthia Wallace, who suffered severe injuries. Both victims were sleeping at the time. Another man suffered a minor leg injury.

Hours later, another homeless woman was hospitalized after her legs were run over in a separate crash. Florea said evidence suggests that the driver swerved to hit the woman, who was sitting on a curb. Witnesses described the driver as a white man in his 40s.

The man who suffered a minor injury in the first crash, James Russell, said many homeless people sleep on the streets because they have nowhere else to go.

"I was very lucky today, and I'm very sorry that the people who were hit were hurt so bad and one lost his life," Russell said. "What the man did was terribly wrong, and I hope he's caught."