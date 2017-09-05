Little Rock chef's team moves on to top 4 of Food Network's 'Great Food Truck Race'

A Little Rock chef's food truck has made it to the next stop of the Food Network's The Great Food Truck Race.

Donnie Ferneau Jr.'s The Southern Frenchie truck has served beignets in New Orleans and red snapper in Pensacola, Fla..

This week, Ferneau and his former sous chef, Amanda Ivy, and his wife, Meaghan, traveled to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to compete against four other teams in a 15-minute pecan-cracking contest. The nuts then had to be used in a dessert dish, which the trucks sold in the city for two days.

The Southern Frenchie's sales were enough to keep the Arkansans in the competition and advance them to the next stop in Nashville, Tenn.

Ferneau came to the capital city more than 15 years ago and has since won the Diamond Chef Arkansas competition multiple times, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Three episodes remain in season 8 of The Great Food Truck Race, which airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on the Food Network.