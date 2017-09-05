DOLPHINS-BUCS

Irma threatens game

MIAMI — The season might begin sooner than expected for the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, thanks to Hurricane Irma.

The NFL is considering moving the Dolphins-Bucs opener scheduled for Miami to another site or earlier this week because of the hurricane, a person familiar with the discussions said Monday. The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league and teams aren’t talking publicly about the options.

Switching the game to Thursday or Friday is being considered, the person said, because Irma could threaten South Florida over the weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Central on Sunday.

Playing the game at another site Sunday is also being discussed, the person said. The teams share the same bye week in November, but would prefer to avoid moving the game to that weekend, because it would mean both teams would play 16 weeks in a row.

If the game is moved to earlier this week, the decision must be made by today because of the logistics involved, the person said.

COLTS

Luck to practice, not play

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Monday that quarterback Andrew Luck would miss Indy’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and would remain out indefinitely, but that Luck has been cleared to practice.

Luck hasn’t taken a snap or thrown to a teammate since having January surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

He rehabbed during all of the Colts’ offseason workouts and spent all of training camp and the preseason on the physically unable to perform list. He was activated Saturday.

Veteran backup Scott Tolzien (0-2-1 as a starter) inherits the starting job. One game Tolzien started last season was a November loss to the Steelers.

RAMS

Ex-Hog Allen claimed

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams have selected quarterback Brandon Allen off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Allen spent last season as Jacksonville’s third-string quarterback after getting drafted in the sixth round out of Arkansas, where he was a three-year starter. Allen is expected to be the Rams’ third-string QB behind Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

COWBOYS

Elliott prepares to play

FRISCO, Texas — As the Cowboys continue to wait on arbitrator Harold Henderson’s ruling, Ezekiel Elliott is practicing as if he’s going to play in Sunday’s season opener against New York.

Elliott was at The Star on Saturday, taking part in team meetings and the walk-through. He’s expected to be back at the facility today.

Coach Jason Garrett maintains that the uncertainty surrounding Elliott’s eligibility will not affect practice reps, saying Monday that the first-team running back reps will be similar to what they have been in the past.

Darren McFadden will be the starting running back if Elliott begins the season serving his six-game suspension. Alfred Morris would be the team’s No. 2 back, followed by Rod Smith.

In other Cowboys news, tight end Rico Gathers was placed on injured reserve because of a concussion, and Kellen Moore will be brought back as the third quarterback. Moore was released to get the roster to 53 players, but that was in part because the Cowboys knew they didn’t have to expose the sixth-year player to waivers. Undrafted rookie Cooper Rush, who could have been claimed, made the roster. Moore can re-sign as a free agent. Garrett said Monday the Cowboys plan to carry three quarterbacks to start the season. Gathers was injured during the final week of practice in Oxnard, Calif., last month. Gathers is in his second year after the former Baylor basketball player decided to pursue a career in the NFL. He can practice after six weeks and play in a game after eight.

STEELERS

Bell signs tag, returns

PITTSBURGH — All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell ended his eight-month sabbatical from the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday when he signed his franchise tag and became the NFL’s highest-paid running back.

The one-year, $12.1-million contract he signed wasn’t what he was hoping for when he began his hold out.

Bell averaged a league-leading 157 yards of total offense in 2016, with the Steelers relying heavily on him during a nine-game winning streak that took them from 4-5 to the AFC championship game. A groin injury rendered him a spectator for most of a lopsided loss at New England, leading to offseason surgery to fix the problem.

“Right now I’m playing under the one-year tag,” Bell said. “I’ll worry about (the future) when the time comes.”

In other news, the Steelers acquired safety J.J. Wilcox from Tampa Bay. Wilcox, a fifth-year pro who played the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was sent to the Steelers on Sunday along with a seventh-round pick in 2019 in exchange for Pittsburgh’s sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

BRONCOS

Osweiler back in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Eighteen months after Brock Osweiller bolted to Houston in free agency, the Denver Broncos brought him back because Paxton Lynch sprained his throwing shoulder four days after losing the starting QB job for the second straight summer.

Osweiler, who will earn $16 million with all but $775,000 of it from the Cleveland Browns, reported to camp Monday.

BILLS

QB Taylor recovering

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor took the next step in recovering from a concussion by returning to practice Monday.

Coach Sean McDermott expressed caution about Taylor’s status for Sunday’s season-opener vs. the New York Jets, saying Taylor has shown signs of improvement, but remains in the concussion protocol. The team then announced during practice that Taylor’s on-field participation is part of the evaluation process in determining whether he can be cleared to play.

The uncertain status of Taylor and third-stringer T.J. Yates (concussion protocol) has left the Bills potentially turning to rookie Nathan Peterman. Buffalo also signed free agent quarterback Joe Webb for insurance earlier in the day.

FALCONS

DT Hageman cut

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have released defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman two days after he was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list because of domestic violence charges in 2016.

The Falcons said in a statement Monday the move was made after a “thorough investigative process by local authorities.” The NFL said Saturday its investigation is pending.

Hageman is a four-year veteran who started four games in 2016 and 12 games in 2015.

BUCCANEERS

Safety Ward signed

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety T.J. Ward, two days after the three-time Pro Bowl selection was released by the Denver Broncos. Ward spent the past three seasons with the Broncos, who cut him on Saturday. The Bucs cleared room on the roster for Ward on Sunday when they traded safety J.J. Wilcox to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

