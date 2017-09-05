Outdoor briefs

Park plans sunset cruises

Sunset cruises on Beaver Lake will be hosted by Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area beginning Thursday.

The cruises, which end Oct. 29, depart from Rocky Branch marina and are aboard pontoon boats. Other dates this month are: Sunday, Sept. 14, Sept. 17, Sept. 21, and Sept. 24.

October dates are: 5th, 12th, 15th, 19th, 26th and 29th.

Departure times vary. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults are $10 and children 6-12 $5, plus tax. For more information and to make reservations, call: 479-789-5000

Sumter wins Elite tournament

Brit Sumter won the Beaver Lake Elite Series bass tournament held Aug. 19 at Beaver Lake with five bass that weighed 13.41 pounds.

Jeremy Claypool placed second with five bass at 11.07 pounds. Jeff Epley was third with four bass at 9.39 pounds. Epley won big bass with a 3.86-pound largemouth.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass unless noted, were: fourth, Curt Clark, 8.43; fifth, Allen Westfall, 8.3; sixth, Kevin Ceola, three bass, 8.15; seventh, Wes Paulin, 8.11; eighth, Kevin Burkett, 7.53; ninth, David Louks, 7.14; 10th, Eric Douthit, two bass, 5.77.

Cleanup targets Lee Creek

A cleanup along Lee Creek in Devil's Den State Park will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 9.

Gloves and trash bags are provided. Coffee and doughnuts are served to volunteers before the cleanup and a hot dog lunch is served after the work.

Call the park at 479-761-3325 for details.

Hikers trek two trails

Hill and Dale Hiking Club will hike the Lost Bridge Trail at Beaver Lake on Sept. 15. The hike is five miles, moderate difficulty.

All hikers are welcome. Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. at Lost Bridge North park. Bring a sack lunch.

The group will hike Sept. 20 on the Chinquapin Trail at Big Sugar Creek State Park near Pineville, Mo.

The hike is 3.2 miles with an optional two-mile extension. Meet at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Bring a sack lunch.

For information contact Dora Brach, 417-501-4535 or dora16@gmail.com

Park plans own prowl

Pea Ridge National Military Park will host an Owl Prowl on at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Participants should meet at the visitor's center, 10 miles north of Rogers on U.S. 62.

Jessie Ballard, park guide, will talk about the native owls of Northwest Arkansas. Additionally, she will discuss the five senses of owls and how they are different from humans. Once it is dark, participants will also have their chance to call in Barred owls.

The program will last approximately one hour. Participants should bring a flashlight. For more information please call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Lake cleanup features prizes

The annual Beaver Lake Cleanup is Sept. 30 at all areas of the lake.

Army Corps of Engineers will distribute trash bags at various recreation areas starting at 8 a.m. Lunch and prize drawings begin at 11:30 a.m. at Prairie Creek park.

Call the corps at 479-636-1210 for details.

