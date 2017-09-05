Home / Latest News /
Russia urges U.S. restraint toward North Korea
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has urged U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "not to give in to emotions and show restraint" when dealing with North Korea.
North Korea on Sunday conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date, triggering U.S. warnings of a "massive military response."
The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement that Lavrov told Tillerson in a phone call Tuesday that political and diplomatic tools should be used to find a peaceful solution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.
Lavrov also said Moscow is "willing to consider" a U.S. draft resolution condemning North Korea's nuclear test submitted to the U.N. Security Council if its stance opposing a military response is taken into account.
Comment on: Russia urges U.S. restraint toward North Korea
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
glh05230944 says... September 5, 2017 at 12:32 p.m.
Russia doesn't want the blame for WW3 because they cannot control their agent, 0069, aka Trump the Pervert.
