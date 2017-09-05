Employee resigns after 'incident' at Arkansas school, district says; counseling provided to students

An Arkansas school district says a staff member resigned and it is providing counseling to girls in the seventh through 12th grades after an "incident" at one of its schools.

According to a news release from the Booneville School District, the on-campus incident took place Wednesday.

The employee, who was placed on leave pending an investigation, has since resigned, the district said.

Superintendent John K. Parrish said he could not legally provide further details, though parents of "affected students" have been notified.

The Booneville Police Department said no arrests have been made.

Law enforcement would not provide more information, as the investigation is ongoing.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.