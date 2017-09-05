Home / Latest News /
Employee resigns after 'incident' at Arkansas school, district says; counseling provided to students
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:03 p.m.
An Arkansas school district says a staff member resigned and it is providing counseling to girls in the seventh through 12th grades after an "incident" at one of its schools.
According to a news release from the Booneville School District, the on-campus incident took place Wednesday.
The employee, who was placed on leave pending an investigation, has since resigned, the district said.
Superintendent John K. Parrish said he could not legally provide further details, though parents of "affected students" have been notified.
The Booneville Police Department said no arrests have been made.
Law enforcement would not provide more information, as the investigation is ongoing.
RBBrittain says... September 5, 2017 at 5:14 p.m.
Has this guy never heard of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act? Perhaps he can't reveal the names of the girls involved (educational privacy laws) or details of a pending criminal investigation, but I'm sure FOIA will compel him to reveal other details of this "incident". Question: If it's sexual in nature (quite possible), did he report it to the State Police as required by law?
