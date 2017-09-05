State police investigating after 2 inmates found dead at different Arkansas prisons

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after inmates housed at different prisons in Arkansas were found dead in their cells.

One prisoner, 29-year-old Kenneth Jones, was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. Tuesday in his cell at the Cummins Unit in Grady, according to the state Department of Correction.

Jones was serving a 25-year sentence for sexual assault out of Baxter County, the agency said. He was sentenced in July 2011.

Another inmate, 30-year-old Cody Brickner, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside his cell at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker.

Records show Brickner was serving a four-year sentence for forgery out of Sebastian County.

The Correction Department will be conducting an internal investigation into the deaths in addition to the state police probe.

The inmates’ deaths were reported to local coroners as well as the state medical examiner’s office.