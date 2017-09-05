State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

Ditka speaking at TD Club

Former Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints head coach Mike Ditka will be the guest speaker at today's Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon at the Embassy Suites hotel.

Admission is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and the program begins at 11:50 a.m.

SOCCER

Williams Baptist men defeat Kansas Christian

Danilo Cruz accounted for all of Williams Baptist College's goals in a 3-1 victory over Kansas Christian on Monday at Eagle Soccer Field in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist (1-1) outshot Kansas Christian (0-1) 25-4. Alexander Laffoon made one save in goal.

John Brown women defeat Cumberland

The John Brown University women's team defeated Cumberland 4-2 on Monday in Lebanon, Tenn.

Sienna Nealon and Hannah Poor had goals in the 74th and 78th minute, respectively, to break a 2-2 tie. Cumberland's Emily Shires tied the game at 2-2 in the 67th minute.

After falling behind 1-0 on a goal by Savannah Moreland in the 20th minute, John Brown took a 2-1 lead on goals by Jastin Redman in the 47th minute and Sarah Hughes in the 49th minute.

Caitlyn Logan made two saves for John Brown (2-1-0). Cumberland (0-2-0) lost despite outshooting John Brown 11-8.

