Driver of stolen van escapes after Arkansas chase, police say

Arkansas authorities say the driver of a stolen vehicle escaped after leading officers on a chase Tuesday morning.

It began around 9:45 a.m., when Fort Smith police officers filed a stolen vehicle report at a Wal-Mart on South Zero Street, according to Sgt. Aaron Townsend, an officer with the Barling Police Department.

Officers reportedly followed the driver through Barling and into Crawford County, where the vehicle turned onto Gun Club Road.

Townsend said officers were then forced to end their pursuit due to the condition of the dirt road.

Officers from the Kibler Police Department and the Crawford County sheriff’s office participated in the chase.

Townsend described the vehicle as a white Ford utility van with “Solid Surface” written across the side and back doors. The vehicle was reportedly filled with medication.

As of Tuesday afternoon, it had not been found.