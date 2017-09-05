Three injured in shooting at Arkansas club, sheriff says

Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting at an Arkansas club early Sunday.

Cross County Sheriff J. R. Smith said it happened at Griffin's Restaurant and Lounge in Parkin, a town which is about 33 miles west of Memphis.

After seeing Raheem Stackhouse walk into the club shortly after 12:05 a.m, Phil Mason, 20, reportedly walked over and hit him in the head with a beer bottle. Stackhouse then pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Mason and two others, Smith said.

One shot reportedly went through Mason’s groin, another through Helen Atkins’ arm and a third through John Walker’s femur.

All three were taken to local hospitals, and Atkins, 33, was later released, authorities said. The sheriff did not know the condition of Walker, 27, or Mason.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Stackhouse had not been found, authorities say.