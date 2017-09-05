Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Trump administration announces it will phase out young immigrants program
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:28 a.m. Updated today at 12:40 p.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday began dismantling the government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children. Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority" that must be revoked.
New applications will be halted for President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.
"I'm here today to announce that the program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded," Sessions announced.
But the administration is giving Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix — "should it choose to," Sessions said — before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.
According to Department of Homeland Security officials, people with permits whose renewals are set to expire between now and March 5, 2018, will be able to reapply — so long as their applications are submitted by Oct. 5, 2017, one month from Tuesday. No permits will be revoked before their existing expiration dates, and applications already in the pipeline will be processed, they said.
Trump, in a statement, said the change would be "a gradual process, not a sudden phase out."
"Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act," he said. He said he did not favor punishing children for the actions of their parents. At the same time, though, "we must also recognize that we are a nation of opportunity because we are a nation of law" and "young Americans have dreams, too."
His action drew swift criticism from many immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers.
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi called Trump's decision "a deeply shameful act of political cowardice and a despicable assault on innocent young people in communities across America."
Some Republicans objected, too.
Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Trump was taking "the wrong approach," and he added: "The federal government has a responsibility to defend and secure our borders, but we must do so in a way that upholds all that is decent and exceptional about our nation."
Trump's announcement came the same day as a deadline set by a group of Republican state officials who said they would challenge DACA in court unless the Trump administration rescinded the program. Administration officials argued the program might not hold up in court — and said that allowing the lawsuit to proceed would throw the program into far more chaos than the move they chose.
Trump has spent months wrestling with what to do with DACA, which he slammed during his campaign as illegal "amnesty." Many of his closest advisers, including Sessions, policy adviser Stephen Miller, and former chief strategist Steve Bannon argue that the program is unconstitutional and have urged Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to end it.
But Trump has repeatedly expressed sympathy for the young people protected by the program.
"I think the Dreamers are terrific," Trump said last week, using a term popularized by supporters of the program, which was created in 2012 as a stopgap as the Obama administration pushed unsuccessfully for a broader immigration overhaul in Congress.
House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement he hoped the "House and Senate, with the president's leadership, will be able to find consensus on a permanent legislative solution that includes ensuring that those who have done nothing wrong can still contribute as a valued part of this great country."
"Congress writes laws, not the president, and ending this program fulfills a promise that President Trump made to restore the proper role of the executive and legislative branches. But now there is more to do, and the president has called on Congress to act," he said.
But Congress has repeatedly tried — and failed — to come together on immigration overhaul legislation.
One bill addressing the issue that has received the most attention, introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., would grant permanent legal status to more than 1 million young people who arrived in the United States before they turned 18, passed security checks and met other criteria, including enrolling in college, joining the military or finding jobs.
RBear says... September 5, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.
This was a convenient way for Trump to duck having to answer to the Dreamers who's lives would be upended by revoking the policy and passing the challenge to Congress. He meets his campaign promise to his base, most who don't really understand the issues the policy addresses. The majority of the rest of his voters actually support DACA, but many of them have already ditched him since the election.
Fortunately, the program will not be completely terminated and give Congress time to address it. For those still opposed to DACA, the fight will be in Congress where many do support the program.
Packman says... September 5, 2017 at 12:59 p.m.
Excellent move President Trump! Governing by Executive Order in violation of the Constitution is wrong on many levels. The heatless Democrats failed to fix this when they had a chance in 2008/09 and were content to allow BH Obama to violate the Constitution leaving President Trump with a major mess. Bottom line it's the job of Congress to address immigration, not POTUS.
Kharma says... September 5, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.
The lives of an overwhelming number the trespassers in this country would be upended by the enforcement of our immigration laws, and there are many adults who have trespassed herein for far longer than many of the so called dreamers have been in situ. Bummer. Leftists would have us give leave to all of the trespassers to stay because most of the them will vote for Democratic candidates. "Immigration reform" is ultimately just a ploy by the left to increase their voter roles. Trespassers go home ...
