Vols outgained, not outscored

ATLANTA -- No. 25 Tennessee twice rallied from 14-point deficits in the second half and stopped a two-point conversion in the second overtime, staving off Georgia Tech 42-41.

The Volunteers won despite giving up five rushing touchdowns to Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall and getting thoroughly dominated statistically Monday night.

Georgia Tech rushed for 535 yards, finished with 655 yards overall and held the ball for 41 minutes, 27 seconds during regulation. Tennessee totaled 369 yards on 59 plays, compared to 96 by the Yellow Jackets.

But Tennessee came up with two crucial turnovers, most notably J.J. Green's fumble when the Yellow Jackets appeared to be driving for a clinching score. Georgia Tech also missed two field goals.

The Yellow Jackets led 28-21 when Green was hit from behind by Rashaan Gaulden at the Tennessee 25.

Tennessee's Micah Abernathy fell on it for the Vols at the 7 with 4:50 remaining, and the Vols drove nearly the length of the field to tie on John Kelly's 11-yard run with 1:29 remaining.

Kelly added two more TD runs in overtime.

Marshall, in his first college start, matched Kelly's scores with two of his own in overtime, finishing the game with 249 yards rushing and a school record for rushing TDs.

In the second overtime, Marshall scored on a 13-yard run, and Georgia Tech decided to go for the victory right there rather than a tying PAT and a potential third overtime.

Marshall was stuffed as he tried to cut inside, and a desperation pitch was ruled an incomplete pass, ending the game.

New Vols quarterback Quinten Dormady connected with Marquez Callaway on a 40-yard reception on the game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

Callaway, stepping up after top receiver Jauan Jennings went out with an injury in the first half, had two touchdown catches and finished with four receptions for 115 yards.

Georgia Tech still had a chance to win in regulation, driving into position for walk-on Shawn Davis' 36-yard field goal attempt on the final play. But the kick was low, Paul Bain got a hand on it and the game went to OT.

Tennessee went ahead for the first time all night on its final touchdown and PAT.

It was all the Volunteers needed.

09/05/2017