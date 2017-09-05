BASEBALL

Sources: Pirates extend Hurdle

Clint Hurdle will return to manage the Pirates in 2018, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Hurdle has agreed to a four-year contract extension, which replaces the 2018 club option on his current deal and keeps him under contractual control through 2021. The guaranteed portion of Hurdle’s current contract, agreed to in April 2014, expires at the end of this season. The Pirates have not announced the move. Hurdle, 60, took over the Pirates in 2011 and has a 574-534 record in seven seasons. The team reached the playoffs for three consecutive years, from 2013-2015, but only in 2013 did it advance further than the National League wild-card game. The Pirates (66-72) beat the Chicago Cubs 12-0 on Monday, but still trail the leaders of the NL Central by 9½ games.

Giants’ reliever needs surgery

Giants right-hander Mark Melancon said Monday that he would undergo surgery to alleviate chronic compartment syndrome in the pronator muscle in his right forearm but that he would continue to pitch through September for the last-place Giants. “I need surgery, and I’m day to day,” said Melancon, who signed a 4-year, $62 million deal with the Giants in the off-season. “I’m trying to last as long as I can.” Melancon said that the procedure would be scheduled sooner if he struggles to bounce back from outings or to be competitive. Melancon, 32, revealed that he has been diagnosed with pronator syndrome, a condition in which the sheath that covers the muscle does not allow it to expand. As a result, his elbow constantly feels tight whether he is pitching or not. Melancon, who has been on the disabled list twice this season, is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA and 11 saves. He has yielded the closer role to right-hander Sam Dyson, although Manager Bruce Bochy has said the ultimate plan is to have Melancon back in the role for which the Giants signed him. Melancon pitched around a walk while throwing a scoreless eighth inning in the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

GOLF

Chappell makes U.S. team

Kevin Chappell made his first Presidents Cup team by a fraction of a point over Charlie Hoffman. Chappell, who won his first PGA Tour event earlier this year in San Antonio, earned enough FedEx Cup points from the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston on Monday to secure the 10th and final automatic spot on the U.S. team. Rounded off, Chappell and Charley Hoffman finished with 4,369 points. Stretched out to include decimals, the PGA Tour said Chappell beat Hoffman by 0.073. This was the final qualifying event for the Presidents Cup, which starts Sept. 28 at Liberty National. The other U.S. qualifiers were Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar and Patrick Reed. U.S. captain Steve Stricker will make two wild-card selections Wednesday afternoon, and Hoffman is a favorite to get one of them. With no one below Hoffman in the standings playing exceptionally well, the other pick could go to Phil Mickelson, who has never missed a team event since 1994. International team qualifiers are Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Marc Leishman, Branden Grace, Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim and Adam Hadwin.

SOCCER

U.S. needs no less than draw

By losing home games to Mexico in November and Costa Rica on Friday, the U.S. needs at least a tie today against Honduras at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras to stay on track for the third and final automatic berth in North and Central America and the Caribbean for the World Cup. A loss would mean that even with a victory in their final two games next month, the Americans could wind up in a playoff against an Asian team or miss next year’s tournament entirely. Mexico (5-0-2) leads the six-nation final round with 17 points and has clinched a berth, and Costa Rica (4-1-2) is second with 14. The U.S. and Honduras (both 2-3-2) have 8 points each, with the U.S. ahead on goal difference, plus-one to Honduras’ minus-seven. Panama (1-2-4) has seven points and Trinidad and Tobago is last with three (1-6). The U.S. concludes the round against Panama on Oct. 6 at Orlando, Fla., and four days later at Trinidad and Tobago. The last time the U.S. fate was uncertain going into its final qualifier was in 1989, when a 1-0 win at Trinidad put the Americans in the World Cup for the first time since 1950. That started a streak of seven appearances in a row.

England close to qualifying

Marcus Rashford made amends after an expensive early mistake to fire England to a 2-1 victory over Slovakia and within sight of next year’s World Cup in Russia on Monday. By beating its nearest challenger for the one automatic qualification spot, England moved five points clear in Group F of the European zone with two rounds remaining. With games left against Slovenia at home and Lithuania away, one win will put Gareth Southgate’s team in the World Cup. Slovenia and Scotland both won to take full advantage of second-place Slovakia’s loss to Wembley, leaving what now appears a fight for second place wide open. One point separates the three teams.

Defending champs hit stride

Germany roared back to its best in a 6-0 demolition of Norway in Stuttgart. Northern Ireland’s 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in Belfast secured at last second place in Group C. Germany would need to lose both of its remaining games to surrender the top spot. Group winners qualify automatically for the World Cup in Russia, while the top eight runners-up from nine groups go on to playoffs to decide the other four places allocated to Europe. In Group E, Poland, Montenegro, and Denmark all won to keep automatic qualification up for grabs. Poland stayed first by beating Kazakhstan 3-0, Denmark thrashed Armenia 4-1 to stay there points behind Poland. Stevan Jovetic scored for Montenegro in its 1-0 win over Romania, but his side dropped below the Danes on goal difference with two rounds remaining. Poland hosts Montenegro in the final round in what could be a decisive group game

HORSE RACING

Lukas colt wins Hopeful

Sporting Chance won the $350,000 Hopeful Stakes at Saratoga, giving Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas a record eighth victory in the Grade 1 race two days after his 82nd birthday. Lukas last won the race four years ago for the same owners, Robert Baker and William Mack, when Strong Mandate won by 9¾ lengths. Sporting Chance’s margin of victory on Monday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., was a neck. Sporting Chance paid $13.40 to win.

CYCLING

Froome leads in Spain

Colombian rider Miguel Angel Lopez won the mountainous 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, while Tour de France winner Chris Froome tacked a few seconds onto his overall lead at Alto Hoya De La Mora, Spain. A late surge by Froome over the final meters of the punishing ride over two category one and a final special-category ascent allowed him to grow the gap over Vincenzo Nibali to 1 minute, 1 second. Lopez attacked with Alberto Contador near the start of the stage’s last climb. Lopez then set off on his own to pass breakaway rider Adam Yates and power his way to the summit finish at Alto Hoya de la Mora.