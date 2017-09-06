Police: Robbers with monkey masks invade Arkansas home; neighbor, 2nd teen arrested

An Arkansas teen and his accomplice were arrested Monday after they donned monkey masks and robbed the teen's neighbor, police said. When confronted later, the teen reportedly fired shots at the victims.

Forrest City police officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to a residential burglary in the 900 block Driftwood Road, according to a news release posted on the department's Facebook page.

A resident told police that she heard a knock at the door, answered it and was met by a stranger in a monkey mask wielding a gun, the post said.

He held her down on the ground while another monkey-masked person went into the house and gathered up an Xbox, a Playstation 4, various games and a white Samsung phone.

Later that day, police got a call that someone in the area had fired shots.

A victim of the robbery told officers that she and her two roommates had recognized one of the men as their neighbor, 19-year-old Raheem Garry.

When they confronted Garry, he pulled out a gun and started shooting, they said.

Police reportedly searched the Garry's residence and found a loaded handgun.

After investigating, police also searched two nearby homes in the 800 block of Woodale Road on a warrant. They said they found stolen items as well as clothing worn during the robbery, including a gorilla mask.

Garry and 19-year-old Scott Logan Jr. of Forrest City were both arrested on charges of aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping. Garry was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Another person is still being sought, police said.

"This was a senseless act of violence committed by a next door neighbor that should have been a trusted community member that would help prevent these types of attacks on a neighborhood," Police Chief Deon Lee said in the post.