2 Arkansas prison inmates, ages 29, 30, die in state cells

The Arkansas State Police is investigating after inmates housed at different prisons in Arkansas were found dead in their cells.

One prisoner, 29-year-old Kenneth Jones, was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. Tuesday in his cell at the Cummins Unit in Grady, according to the state Department of Correction.

Jones was serving a 25-year sentence for sexual assault out of Baxter County, the agency said. He was sentenced in July 2011.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

Another inmate, 30-year-old Cody Brickner, was found dead around 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside his cell at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker.

Records show Brickner was serving a four-year sentence for forgery out of Sebastian County.

In addition to the state police probe, the Correction Department will conduct an internal investigation into the deaths.

The inmates' deaths were reported to local coroners as well as to the state medical examiner's office.

Metro on 09/06/2017