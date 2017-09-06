'85 Bears hot topic for Ditka

Dan Hampton hasn't played for Mike Ditka since the 1990 season.

But the former Arkansas Razorbacks and Chicago Bears defensive lineman still shows his appreciation for his professional football coach, even in a taped statement from Chicago that was played for the crowd Tuesday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club at the Embassy Suites hotel.

"Over the nine years he was my coach, we went from the cellar to the penthouse because of his driving force. He's a force of nature," said Hampton, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a starter on the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl championship team. "Two years ago, ESPN solicited 500 media people from across this country and they all came up with the consensus that the 1985 Bears were the greatest team in NFL history. It would have never happened without Mike Ditka as our head coach.

"You can say what you want about the player-coach relationship. But everybody on that team loved Coach Ditka."

After Hampton's segment, Ditka wasn't sure about his former player's kind words.

"I'm going to have to start this off with one thing," Ditka said. "A long time ago, someone told me the b * * * * * * * was so big you could build a highway to heaven."

Later in his speech, Ditka credited his defensive coordinator, Buddy Ryan, for some of the 1985 Bears' success.

"Buddy liked to bust our butts," Ditka said. "It got crazy. We couldn't even get an inch in practice. I told [Ryan], 'I checked the Bears schedule this year. We do not play the Bears. Take it easy on us!'"

During his half-hour speech, Ditka discussed his football career and expressed several thoughts on his life.

Ditka, 77, was the head coach of the Bears from 1982-1992. After his 11-year tenure with the Bears, Ditka became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints (1997-1999). He worked for ESPN from 2004-2016.

As a player, Ditka is a member of the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro tight end during his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Ditka said a person should have three things in his life: a good attitude, character and enthusiasm.

"You have to have a great attitude," Ditka said. "I think you have to be a person of character. You have to be a stand-up guy. Your word has to be your bond. It just can't be words. You have to preach those things.

"Get excited about life. Get excited about the opportunities you have."

Cliff Harris, a former Ouachita Baptist and Dallas Cowboys safety, was a teammate of Ditka's from 1970-1972 with the Cowboys, and he said Ditka's toughness was one of the reasons why he was successful.

"He would run a route and hit you with a forearm," Harris said. "It was pretty good. I know now to keep my distance."

