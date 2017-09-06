Arkansas inmate accused in jail officer's killing found unfit for trial; further evaluation ordered

An Arkansas inmate facing a capital murder charge in the killing of a correctional officer inside the jail’s kitchen is currently unfit for trial, mental health experts say.

Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, appeared Tuesday before Circuit Judge Kirk Johnson in Miller County, where he was ordered to return to the state hospital for further evaluation, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

The inmate is accused of attacking correctional officer Lisa Mauldin in the kitchen of the Miller County jail Dec. 18, causing fatal injuries to her. He also reportedly caused serous injuries to another officer present at the time.

A mental evaluation was ordered earlier this year after Hunter’s attorney, Little Rock lawyer Ron Davis, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on his client’s behalf.

A doctor found that Hunter is not capable of aiding his lawyer with his defense but said further evaluation is needed to determine if the accused killer is competent.

Davis reportedly suggested that proceedings in Miller County be placed on hold until Hunter completes a 15-year term for aggravated robbery and domestic battery. The prosecutor, meanwhile, said Hunter should be returned to the state hospital for continued evaluation.

Dr. Benjamin Silver, a staff psychologist at the hospital, testified during Tuesday’s hearing that Hunter appeared to be on the “schizophrenia spectrum,” the newspaper reported. An exact diagnosis was not offered.

Read the full story in the Texarkana Gazette here.