Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man charged with selling guns to convicted felon in Chicago area
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:58 a.m.
CHICAGO — An Arkansas man faces federal firearms charges after he allegedly brought semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun to the Chicago area and sold them to a convicted felon.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago says Klint Kelley made the sales three times to the same person — in April in the suburb of Frankfort, in July in Chicago and this month in Chicago Ridge. In all he's accused of selling the person 21 firearms.
The 27-year-old Kelly of Malvern is charged with three felony counts of dealing firearms without a license and across state lines and one felony count of selling firearms to a known felon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man charged with selling guns to convicted felon in Chicago area
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.