Arkansas man charged with selling guns to convicted felon in Chicago area

CHICAGO — An Arkansas man faces federal firearms charges after he allegedly brought semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun to the Chicago area and sold them to a convicted felon.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Chicago says Klint Kelley made the sales three times to the same person — in April in the suburb of Frankfort, in July in Chicago and this month in Chicago Ridge. In all he's accused of selling the person 21 firearms.

The 27-year-old Kelly of Malvern is charged with three felony counts of dealing firearms without a license and across state lines and one felony count of selling firearms to a known felon. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.