Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 06, 2017, 6:20 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas pharmacists now able to dispense drug overdose antidote without prescription

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 4:27 p.m.


LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas pharmacies can now dispense an overdose antidote drug without a prescription under an initiative aimed at reducing opioid-related deaths in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials Wednesday announced the implementation of a new law that will allow pharmacists to order, dispense and administer naloxone without a prescription. State officials say they had finalized the protocol for the state's roughly 3,400 licensed pharmacists for the new law, which they said would provide greater access to more Arkansans and first responders in the event of a drug overdose.

Naloxone is administered via injection or nasal spray to block or reverse an opioid overdose.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Arkansas pharmacists now able to dispense drug overdose antidote without prescription

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

NoUserName says... September 6, 2017 at 4:43 p.m.

In the meantime, I have to look sufficiently sick to the pharmacist to get pseudoephedrine. Which is, of course, an OTC drug.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online