Arkansas pharmacists now able to dispense drug overdose antidote without prescription

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas pharmacies can now dispense an overdose antidote drug without a prescription under an initiative aimed at reducing opioid-related deaths in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials Wednesday announced the implementation of a new law that will allow pharmacists to order, dispense and administer naloxone without a prescription. State officials say they had finalized the protocol for the state's roughly 3,400 licensed pharmacists for the new law, which they said would provide greater access to more Arkansans and first responders in the event of a drug overdose.

Naloxone is administered via injection or nasal spray to block or reverse an opioid overdose.

