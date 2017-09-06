Arrest spurs Hogs to suspend Cook

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks senior forward Arlando Cook has been suspended indefinitely and will not take part in any team activities, Coach Mike Anderson announced Tuesday.

Cook's suspension came after he was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Saturday and charged with misdemeanor first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication after the Fayetteville Police Department said in a report he was beating another man during a disturbance on Dickson Street that involved approximately 30 people.

"This is not a situation that will be taken lightly," Anderson said in a statement about Cook's suspension. "This type of behavior is not condoned by our program."

Police officers were told the fight between Cook and the other man began as a dispute over a woman, according to the report.

Anderson said Saturday in a statement he would make a decision on Cook's status with the team after gathering all the information regarding his arrest.

Cook averaged 2.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 11.3 minutes in 36 games last season for the Razorbacks after transferring to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from Connors (Okla.) State College.

Cook, 21, also was arrested on Oct. 2, 2016, and charged with public intoxication after he was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a parked car. The owner of the car told police she didn't know Cook.

