Man robbed outside Little Rock shopping center while carrying store's daily deposit, police say

A man told Little Rock police that someone brandished a gun during a robbery Tuesday morning outside a shopping center on the city’s south side.

According to a report, the robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at 8824 Geyer Springs Road, the listed address for a Cricket Wireless retailer.

The 37-year-old victim told officers that he was walking to his vehicle with the store's "daily deposit” when a male approached in a white four-door car.

The robber, a male who wore a black beanie hat, reportedly said that he “knew [the victim] had money” before robbing him. The report did not list what was taken.

Police said the robber then backed out onto Geyer Springs Road and fled north on the road.

Officers searched the nearby area and reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby business but were unable to find the robber. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.