Attackers drag her across road, take car, North Little Rock woman tells police; 2nd vehicle also stolen

A group of male attackers attacked a woman in North Little Rock early Monday and took her car, which contained keys to another vehicle that was also later stolen, according to a police report.

Officers responded shortly after 3 a.m. to an address in the 800 block of Beech Street, where the 24-year-old victim told them that an estimated six men in a white Crown Victoria had pulled up to her while she was dropping off some friends.

The attackers reportedly hit her, dragged her across the road and took her 2010 white Pontiac G6.

In the report, officers noted that the 24-year-old had swelling and cuts to her face and head and road rash. She was bleeding from her arms, knees, elbows and face but refused medical treatment, police said.

The victim told police that she recognized three of the group as people from her neighborhood. None of the men she identified were listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday evening.

The woman told police that a gun and keys to another vehicle — a 2005 Chevrolet Impala — were inside the Pontiac. She later called police to say that the Impala had been taken from her residence, according to the report.