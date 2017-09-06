Authorities say indoor waterfall, underage drinking led police to break up frat party

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Authorities say underage drinking and a waterfall pouring down a staircase led police to break up a party at a Massachusetts Institute of Technology fraternity house.

Boston police say the first floor of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house was being "operated as a nightclub" with low light, strobe lights and a DJ on Sunday night without the approval of the City of Boston License Division.

Police say detectives observed someone under 21 with a can of beer. They say the frat brothers had also installed a waterfall on the upper floor that soaked the marble staircase.

The fraternity's president was issued a violation for hazardous conditions inside the building and other offenses.

The fraternity and MIT did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.