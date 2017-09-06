Baseball: Lowell couple connects with Naturals as host family

SPRINGDALE -- Lee and Virlene Bennett raised two children and have six grandchildren, but many members of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals have become just like family, too.

The couple, who will celebrate their 36th anniversary in October, have lent a helping hand to 18 minor league baseball players and in some cases their families, who needed a place to live for the summer while playing for the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

"It's like we have kids from all over the United States now," Virlene Bennett said. "It's just neat to watch them grow then they come through here. They are kids when they get here and it's great to watch them grown and advance."

A few weeks ago the Bennetts learned that five players were living together in a two-bedroom apartment. Pitchers Emilio Ogando and Junior Marte are now enjoying the accommodations at Casa de Bennett, along with Naturals reliever Richard Lovelady, who was promoted in late June from Class A-advanced Wilmington.

It's the hard-throwing left-hander Lovelady's third host family -- he spent a stint playing summer ball in Rhode Island while he was in college and another in Wilmington. He's sold on the host family experience.

"It's a cool deal," said Lovelady, a Hinesville, Ga., native. "You get to experience how people are compared to where you live. You get to see what they are like and what they like to do. It's an awesome thing to be a part of. If they have kids, you get to hang out with them.

"When you come home to a host family, it's like your second family. They make you feel at home."

Lovelady's parents, Richard and Julie, recently visited their son in Springdale and they also love the idea of him staying with a host family.

"We don't lose a bit of sleep," Richard said. "That's stability for them. I still have him text me after games and he texts 'I'm home.' They make him feel like he's home."

Lee Bennett was working at a church in Springdale in 2009 when his pastor approached him about a player with an issue.

"He got an email from a pastor in Texas for someone who was looking for a host family," Lee said. "I said 'What's that?' He explained about it and that there was a man and his wife and they have a three-month-old baby. I said 'well, just a minute.'"

He discussed it with his wife and when she agreed, Cody Strait became the first Naturals player to stay with the Bennetts. They didn't know at the time it would start a steady stream of baseball players staying with them at their six-bedroom Lowell home for the past nine years.

They don't have a real process for checking out players, but usually have former house guests to vouch for new ones, Virlene said.

"If players won't be back next year we usually ask for recommendations, they know how we are," Virlene said.

The house layout is perfectly for visitors since there are three bedrooms in the basement, which includes everything but a kitchen.

Lovelady's father insists players get a huge boost from staying with host families, but Lee said they get much more in return.

"It's the relationships," Lee said. "I still text lots of them. Eric Skoglund said it's the best situation a ballplayer can have."

The Bennetts took a trip to Omaha to see five of their former house guests earlier this summer at the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. They even saw another, pitcher Jake Junis, pitch for the Kansas City Royals in Kaufman Stadium. Strait returned to Springdale with his son earlier this season to take in a game at Arvest Ballpark and spent the night with Lee and Virlene.

Virlene made a list of all the players who have stayed, including several who have gone on to the Major Leagues. Almost all have stayed connected.

"Spencer Patton, he's pitching in Japan," Virlene said. "Andy Ferguson's truck is still in our driveway. He's in Arizona. Ryan Eigsti is the bullpen catcher for the Royals this year."

Strangely enough, the Bennetts weren't really big baseball fans until the players became involved in their lives. That's sure changed.

"We may have come to two games that first season," Lee said. "But when you've got players playing, you're automatically a fan."

If Lee isn't at home games at Arvest Ballpark now, he's glued to the computer tracking the game online.

"I'm ready when they come in to talk about it, if they want to," Lee said. "But a lot of times we talk and give them the chance to wind down and we don't even talk about baseball. It's more joking and cutting up."

But they also want to spread the word about the joys of being a host family.

"Most people don't know what a host family is and we explain it to them and how great the experience is," Virlene said. "They usually end up saying 'I wish I had a basement.'"

This season is winding down as the Naturals open play tonight in the Texas League North Division Series playoffs in Arvest Ballpark. That means the Bennett's home will be a little more empty for a few months once the season ends.

What do they do after the season is over?

"Feel lost really," Lee said with a laugh.

And wait for spring and the players to return to their home away from home.

