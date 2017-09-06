Police investigating after cannonball stolen from Arkansas confederate monument

Authorities are investigating after the lightest of four cannonballs was poached from a Confederate monument in the Bentonville town square late Monday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway told the paper that he had no information on the theft, and a department spokesman said surveillance video footage was passed along to the police department.

The missing cannonball was one of four on pedestals at the base of a monument honoring the late Gov. James H. Berry, the 14th governor of Arkansas, who served in the Confederate Army, the paper reported. It was placed in the town square in 1908 through the efforts of the James H. Berry chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The newly pilfered cannonball was a replacement for one stolen in 2005, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. That theft was reportedly considered a prank because the fountain surrounding the statue was filled with soap around the same time.

Officials raised money to replace the original stolen cannonball with one that was lighter and smaller. It also wasn't secured to the monument through a threaded rod like the remaining three, John Sudduth, the county's general services administrator, told the newpaper.

Barry Meohring, county judge of Benton County, told the paper that the city's police department is working Monday night's cannonball swipe as a theft.

Confederate monuments both inside and outside of Arkansas' borders became targets for a resurgence of criticism after an August attack in Charlottesville, Va., during a white pride rally and a counter-protest left a woman dead.

Read the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's story here.