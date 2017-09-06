Digital delights

What if something out there had your child begging you to turn off the TV or tablet, put away the video games and listen to a story? It seems practically impossible in today's media environment. Why would anyone (especially children who've grown up with YouTube and Netflix) bother with screenless entertainment? But with podcasts, "no screens" becomes "no problem." Podcasts made for -- and even by -- children are popping up all over the place.

Many adults are already familiar with podcasts, thanks to popular but mature hits such as Serial and Radiolab. But thankfully, podcasters are starting to realize that children love what they're doing as much as grown-ups. Teachers are even using them in the classroom.

With exciting stories, fascinating facts and lively sound effects to grab children's interest, all you need for an entertaining family-listening experience are some headphones or a set of speakers. Check out these 20 awesome podcasts for children -- including perfect bedtime stories, science exploration, cool news and more. Plus, find out the best way to get them and use them.

HOW TO LISTEN

It can be daunting for a first-timer to enter the world of podcasts, but digital tools have made it easier than ever to start listening. Podcasts are available to stream online or with a "podcatcher," an app you can download specifically for podcasts. Here are some popular options for listening:

• Podcasts -- the original podcast app (only available for Apple iOS)

• Stitcher Radio for Podcasts -- "stitch" together custom podcast playlists with this app

• Pocket Casts -- a mobile app with a sleek, easy-to-use interface

• SoundCloud -- an online, audio-streaming platform for podcasts as well as music (also an app)

• Podbay.fm -- streaming platform specifically for podcasts (app available for Android, but iOS coming soon)

• Kids Listen -- an online (but not mobile) app that only features child-friendly podcasts

Once you have your favorite app or website, search its library by topic and start exploring everything from science and sports to movies and more. And don't forget to subscribe. Subscribing lets the app push new episodes directly to your device as soon as they're available, so you'll always have the latest update at your fingertips.

There are pros and cons for podcasts for children. On the plus side, podcasts increase learning, teaching children about science, history, ethics and more; they reduce screen time; they can go anywhere, such as the car, on the bus or in a classroom; and most podcasts cost nothing.

The downside? Well, there are a lot of ads, some podcasts can be confusing, and podcasts vary in age-appropriateness (even a "clean" label doesn't guarantee child-friendly content).

Still, there are many excellent child-friendly podcasts for the family. Here are 20 favorites:

PODCASTS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

• Dream Big

Precocious 7-year-old Eva Karpman and her mother interview celebrities, award winners and experts in a range of fields each week, with a hope of encouraging young people to find their passion and follow their dreams. The relatable mother-daughter dynamic and the big-name guests make this a fun choice for children and their parents to listen to together. Best for: children

• Wow in the World

One of the newest podcasts to hit the scene, NPR's first show for children is exactly the sort of engaging, well-produced content you would expect from the leaders in radio and audio series. Hosts Guy Roz and Mindy Thomas exude joy and curiosity while discussing the latest news in science and technology in a way that's enjoyable for children and informative for grown-ups. Best for: children

• Book Club for Kids

This excellent biweekly podcast features middle schoolers talking about a popular middle-grade or young adult book as well as sharing their favorite book recommendations. Public radio figure Kitty Felde runs the discussion, and each episode includes a passage of that week's book read by a celebrity guest. Best for: 'tweens and teens

• This American Life

This popular NPR radio show also is now the most downloaded podcast in the country. It combines personal stories, journalism and even stand-up comedy for an enthralling hour of content. Host Ira Glass does a masterful job of drawing in listeners and weaving together several "acts" or segments on a big, relatable theme. Teens can get easily hooked along with their parents, but keep in mind that many episodes have mature concepts and frequent swearing. Best for: teens

BEST BEDTIME PODCASTS

• Peace Out

Produced by the same people who do Story Time, this is a gentle podcast that encourages relaxation as well as mindfulness. Great for bedtime, but also any time of day when children could use a calming activity, this podcast combines breathing exercises with whimsical visualizations for a truly peaceful experience. Best for: preschoolers and little children

• Story Time

These 10- to 15-minute stories are a perfect way to lull your little one to sleep. The podcast is updated every other week, and each episode contains a child-friendly story, read by a soothing narrator. Short and sweet, it's as comforting as listening to your favorite picture book read aloud. Best for: preschoolers and little children

• What If World

With wacky episode titles such as "What if Legos were alive?" and "What if sharks had legs?," this series takes ridiculous "what if" questions submitted by young listeners and turns them into a new story every two weeks. Host Eric O'Keefe uses silly voices and crazy characters to capture the imaginations of young listeners with a Mad Libs-like randomness. Best for: children

• Stories Podcast

One of the first children's podcasts to grasp podcasts' storytelling capabilities, this podcast is still going strong with child-friendly renditions of classic stories, fairy tales and original works. These longer stories with a vivid vocabulary are great for bigger children past the age for picture books but who still love a good bedtime story. Best for: big children

BEST PODCASTS FOR ROAD TRIPS

• The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian

This serialized podcast tells the story of an 8-year-old boy living on an interplanetary space station who explores the galaxy and solves mysteries with his friends. With no violence or edgy content and with two seasons of more than 13 hours of content, this sci-fi adventure is perfect for long car rides. Best for: children and 'tweens

• Eleanor Amplified

Inspired by old-timey radio shows -- complete with over-the-top sound effects -- this exciting serial podcast follows a plucky journalist who goes on adventures looking for her big scoop. 'Tweens will love Eleanor's wit and daring and might even pick up some great messages along the way. There's even a "Road Trip Edition" episode with the entire first season in a single audio file. Best for: 'tweens

• The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel

This Peabody Award-winning scripted mystery series has been called a Stranger Things for 'tweens. With a voice cast of actual middle schoolers, a gripping, suspenseful plot and interactive tie-ins, this story about an 11-year-old searching for his missing friends will keep 'tweens hooked to the speakers for hours -- more than five, to be exact. Best for: 'tweens

• Welcome to Night Vale

Structured like a community radio show for the fictional desert town of Night Vale, the mysterious is ordinary and vice versa in this delightfully eerie series. The clever concept and the smooth voice of narrator Cecil Baldwin have helped the show develop a cultlike following. It's a bit creepy and dark for children, but older listeners will find it perfect for a nighttime drive along a deserted highway. Best for: teens

BEST PODCASTS FOR SCIENCE LOVERS

• But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

Children are always asking seemingly simple questions that have surprisingly complex answers, such as "Why is the sky blue?" and "Who invented words?" This cute biweekly radio show/podcast takes on answering them. Each episode features several child-submitted questions, usually on a single theme, and with the help of experts, it gives clear, interesting answers. Best for: children

• Brains On

Similar to But Why, this is another radio show/podcast that takes child-submitted science questions and answers them with the help of experts. What makes this one different is it tends to skew a bit older, in its questions and answers, and it has a different child co-host each week. The result is a fun show that's as silly as it is educational. Best for: children and 'tweens

• Tumble

Often compared to a child-friendly Radiolab, this podcast not only addresses fascinating topics but also tries to foster a love of science itself by interviewing scientists about their process and discoveries. The hosts don't assume that listeners have a science background -- but even children who think they don't like science could change their minds after listening to this podcast. Best for: children and 'tweens

• Stuff You Should Know

From the people behind the award-winning website HowStuffWorks, this frequently updated podcast explains the ins-and-outs of everyday things from the major ("How Free Speech Works") to the mundane ("How Itching Works"). Longer episodes and occasional adult topics such as alcohol, war and politics make this a better choice for older listeners, but hosts Josh and Chuck keep things engaging and manage to make even complex topics relatable. And with nearly 1,000 episodes in its archive, you might never run out of new things to learn. Best for: teens

BEST PODCASTS FOR MUSIC FANS

• Ear Snacks

The catchy soundtrack is the star in this delightful podcast from children's music duo Andrew & Polly. But this funny program also covers a range of topics by talking to actual children as well as experts, providing thoughtful fun for young ones and their grown-ups. Best for: preschoolers and little children

• The Past & the Curious

Reminiscent of the TV show Drunk History (minus the alcohol), this amusing podcast features people telling interesting, little-known stories from history with an emphasis on fun and humor. Although it's not specifically a music podcast, each episode contains an often-silly song that's sure to get stuck in your head. There's even a quiz segment, so children will learn something, too. Best for: children

• Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child

Families can enjoy rock 'n' roll without the downsides with this fun radio show/podcast. Each week there's a new playlist combining children's music from artists such as They Might Be Giants, with child-appropriate songs from artists that grown-ups will recognize, such as Elvis Costello, Ramones and John Legend. It's a perfect compromise for parents tired of cheesy children's music. Best for: children

• All Songs Considered

This weekly podcast from NPR covers the latest and greatest in new music with a particular focus on emerging artists and indie musicians. It covers a wide range of genres and even includes artist interviews and live performances. Some songs contain adult themes and explicit language, but teens will love discovering a new favorite that you've probably never heard of. Best for: teens

Common Sense Media is a nonprofit organization offering ratings and advice for families making media and technology choices. Check out its ratings and recommendations at commonsense.org.

