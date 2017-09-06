Home / Latest News /
Award-winning actress to serve as honorary chairwoman of Arkansas film festival; full list of documentaries released
Actress Kathleen Turner will be in Arkansas next month to serve as honorary chairwoman of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, organizers said Wednesday.
Turner, who won Golden Globes for best actress in a musical or comedy for roles in Romancing the Stone and Prizzi’s Honor, will help present the opening night documentary, LADDIE: The Man Behind the Movies.
That film focuses on Alan Ladd Jr., whose producer credits include Star Wars, Alien and Blade Runner, the festival noted in a news release. It was directed by his daughter, who will also be at the festival. His father was born in Hot Springs.
The festival runs Oct. 6-15 at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in downtown Hot Springs.
Organizers Wednesday also released a full list of the documentaries that will be shown. The schedule is set to be released soon, the release said:
- “Above the Drowning Sea” by Nicola Zavaglia & René Balcer
- “Acorn and the Firestorm” by Reuben Atlas, Samuel D. Pollard
- “All the Queen's Horses” by Kelly Richmond Pope
- “All the Wild Horses” by Ivo Marloh
- “AlphaGo” by Greg Kohs
- “Anatomy of a Male Ballet Dancer” by David Barba & James Pellerito
- “Atomic Homefront” by Rebecca Cammisa
- “Augie” by James Keach
- “Benini - The Artist's Journey” by Michael Mueller
- “Bill Nye: Science Guy” by David Alvarado, Jason Sussberg
- “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story” by Alexandra Dean
- “The Cinema Travellers” by Shirley Abraham & Amit Madheshiya
- “City of Joy” by Madeleine Gavin
- “Cradle of Champions” by Bartle Bull
- “Dare to Be Different” by Ellen Goldfarb
- “Davi's Way” by Tom Donahue
- “Dealt” by Luke Korem
- “Dixie Land” by Roman Bondarchuk
- “Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street” Gabe Mayhan
- “The Fabulous Allan Carr” by Jeffrey Schwarz
- “The Favored Strawberry” by Larry Foley & Dave Carpenter
- “Frank Serpico” by Antonino D'Ambrosio
- “Given” by Jess Bianchi
- “A Gray State” by Erik Nelson
- “The Groove Is Not Trivial” by Tommie Dell Smith
- “Kim Swims” by Kate Webber
- “LADDIE: The Man Behind the Movies” by Amanda Ladd
- “The Last Animals” by Kate Brooks
- “The Last Pig” by Allison Argo
- “Liyana” by Aaron Kopp & Amanda Kopp
- “Mighty Ground” by Delila Vallot
- “A Modern Man” by Eva Mulvad
- “The New Radical” by Adam Lough
- “No Man's Land” by David Byars
- “Out of State” by Ciara Lacy
- “Quest: The Fury and the Sound” by Jonathan Olshefski
- “Rebels on Pointe” by Bobbi Jo Hart
- “Resistance is Life” by Apo W. Bazidi
- “Samantha's Amazing Acro-Cats” by Jacob Feiring
- “Saving Brinton” by Tommy Haines, Andrew Sherburne
- “Score: A Film Music Documentary” by Matt Schrader
- “Shiners” by Stacey Tenenbaum
- “Shot in the Dark” by Chris Suchorsky
- “Stranger in Paradise” by Guido Hendrikx
- “Stumped” by Robin Berghaus
- “Tell Them We Are Rising” by Stanley Nelson
- “Tommy” by Gentry Kirby & Erin Leyden
- “True Conviction” by Jamie Meltzer
- “Waiting for the Sun” by Kaspar Astrup Schröder
- “Wasted! The Story of Food Waste” by Anna Chia & Nari Kye
- “What Lies Upstream” by Cullen Hoback
- “The Workers Cup” by Adam Sobel
- “42 Grams” by Jack Newell
- “78/52” by Alexandre O. Philippe
