Award-winning actress to serve as honorary chairwoman of Arkansas film festival; full list of documentaries released

Actress Kathleen Turner will be in Arkansas next month to serve as honorary chairwoman of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, organizers said Wednesday.

Turner, who won Golden Globes for best actress in a musical or comedy for roles in Romancing the Stone and Prizzi’s Honor, will help present the opening night documentary, LADDIE: The Man Behind the Movies.

That film focuses on Alan Ladd Jr., whose producer credits include Star Wars, Alien and Blade Runner, the festival noted in a news release. It was directed by his daughter, who will also be at the festival. His father was born in Hot Springs.

The festival runs Oct. 6-15 at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa in downtown Hot Springs.

Organizers Wednesday also released a full list of the documentaries that will be shown. The schedule is set to be released soon, the release said: