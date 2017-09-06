High School Football

WEEK TWO

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A/6A

LR Central at Bentonville West

Bentonville at Bixby, Okla.

El Dorado at Cabot

Jonesboro at Conway

Bryant at Fayetteville

Van Buren at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at Greenwood

LR Catholic at Jacksonville

Mills at LR Hall

Benton at LR Parkview (at War Memorial Stadium)

LR McClellan at North Little Rock

Claremore (Okla.) at Rogers

Russellville at Rogers Heritage

Batesville at Searcy

Arkadelphia at Sheridan

Alma at Springdale

Texarkana, Texas, at Texarkana

Blytheville at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

Hamburg at Camden Fairview

Ozark at Clarksville

Nashville at De Queen

Huntsville at Farmington

Heber Springs at Greenbrier

Siloam Springs at Harrison

Mena at Hot Springs

Morrilton at LR Fair

Monticello at Magnolia

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Pocahontas at Paragould

Ridgeway (Tenn.) at Pulaski Academy

Hot Springs Lakeside at Sylvan Hills

Rivercrest at Valley View

Pottsville at Vilonia

Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel

Maumelle at Wynne

CLASS 4A

Hope at Ashdown

Rison at Baptist Prep*

Glen Rose at Bauxite

Clinton at Berryville

Melbourne at Cave City

Joe T. Robinson at Central Arkansas Christian

White Hall at Crossett

Carlisle at DeWitt

Two Rivers at Dover

Decatur at Gentry

Booneville at Gravette

Marked Tree at Harrisburg

Marianna at Helena-West Helena

Riverview at Highland

Park Hill (Okla.) Keys at Lincoln

Beebe at Lonoke

Lake Hamilton at Malvern

Forrest City at Pine Bluff Dollarway

Vilonia at Pottsville

Vian (Okla.) at Prairie Grove

LR Christian at Shiloh Christian

Bald Knob at Southside Batesville

Cedarville at Waldron

Stuttgart at Warren

CLASS 3A

Fountain Lake at Benton Harmony Grove

Poyen at Bismarck

Earle at Cedar Ridge

Magnet Cove at Centerpoint

Episcopal Collegiate at Charleston

Brookland at Corning

Woodlawn at Drew Central

West Fork at Elkins

Hermitage at Fouke

Lafayette County at Genoa Central

Pierce City (Mo.) at Green Forest

Dierks at Gurdon

Smackover at Harding Academy

Jonesboro Westside at Hoxie

Mount Ida at Jessieville

Star City at Lake Village

Subiaco Academy at Lamar

Trumann at Manila

Greenland at Mansfield

Dumas at McGehee

Conway Christian at Mountain View

Greene County Tech at Newport

Gosnell at Osceola

Dardanelle at Paris

Mayflower at Perryville

Camden Harmony Grove at Prescott

Marshall at Rose Bud

CLASS 2A

Hector at Bearden

Atkins at Bigelow

Palestine-Wheatley at Brinkley

Hazen at Clarendon

Barton at Cross County

Mountain Pine at Cutter Morning Star

Lavaca at Danville

Walnut Ridge at East Poinsett County

Junction City at England

Fordyce at Hampton

Des Arc at McCrory

Quitman at Midland

Hackett at Mountainburg

Horatio at Murfreesboro

Spring Hill at Parkers Chapel

Yellville-Summit at Salem

Mineral Springs at Strong

Johnson County Westside at Western Yell County

OPEN Marvell

*Game moved to Baptist Prep in Little Rock from Rison because of ongoing artificial turf installation at Rison

High school coaches

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.