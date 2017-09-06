In the bag

Whether you're looking for portion control or an answer to the age-old, but daily question "what's for dinner?" (or breakfast) having a variety of meals in the freezer at the ready can make mealtime much easier.

The problem we've found with most freezer-friendly, make-ahead recipes is the instructions state to thaw the food in the refrigerator before heating. If we had the foresight to plan that far ahead, we likely wouldn't be in such a crunch come mealtime.

One reason for defrosting before baking is because many baking dishes can't withstand the extreme temperature fluctuation of going from a zero-degree freezer into a 350-degree oven. Another is that glass and stoneware are such efficient insulators, the center of the dish could still be frozen when the edges are burning.

Our way around this? Metal and foil baking pans. Unlike glass or stoneware, aluminum pans won't crack or shatter when going from freezer to oven, plus they're inexpensive and recyclable (just be sure to thoroughly clean them before recycling). Another option is to heat the frozen food in the microwave, after transferring to a microwave-safe container, of course.

For the following oven recipes, no changes are needed. But if you're converting a recipe that you would normally make in a glass or stoneware dish, a general rule is to reduce the oven temperature by 25 degrees and increase the baking time by 50 percent if heating from frozen in a metal pan.

When preparing meals to go into the freezer, most recipes state to cover the food with plastic wrap, then wrap in foil. However, using parchment paper cut to fit the top of the pan and pressed directly onto the food instead, then wrapping in foil means you don't have to unwrap the food to remove the plastic before baking.

With a stash of these breakfast sandwiches in the freezer you can skip the drive-through.

Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches

1 (1-pound) roll breakfast sausage

6 eggs

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

6 square slices cheese such as American, Swiss or gouda

6 English muffins, biscuits or croissants, split

Cut sausage into 6 equal portions. Flatten each patty into a disc.

Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, turning once or twice, until cooked through. Drain on paper towels. Discard all but about 1 tablespoon pan drippings, less if using a nonstick-coated skillet.

Whisk eggs with salt and pepper to taste. Return skillet to medium-low heat, pour in eggs and cook, using a silicone spatula to push the edges in toward the center as they set, and tilting the pan to spread the uncooked egg underneath. Continue pushing in the edges of the eggs and tilting the skillet, working all around the pan, until eggs are almost completely set. Reduce heat to low, cover and let stand 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cut eggs into 6 equal portions.

Layer egg, cheese and sausage on the bottom half of each English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Close with top half.

To freeze: Wrap each sandwich tightly in aluminum foil. Place wrapped sandwiches in a freezer bag and freeze for up to 1 month.

To heat from frozen: Unwrap and discard (recycle) foil. Wrap sandwich in a paper towel and microwave on 100 percent power 60 to 90 seconds or until heated through.

Makes 6 sandwiches.

Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes

6 baking potatoes

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt, plus more to taste

1/2 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons butter, softened

1/3 cup milk

4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese (about 1 cup)

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, optional

2 green onions, thinly sliced

Ground black pepper, to taste

Heat oven to 425 degrees.

Prick the potatoes in several places with the tines of a fork.

Combine oil and 3/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Rub mixture all over potatoes. Place potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake 1 hour or until tender. Set aside until cool enough to handle.

Once cool, cut a wide strip off one side of each potato. Using a spoon, carefully scoop out flesh, leaving shell intact. Place flesh in a large bowl; set shells aside.

To the flesh add the cream cheese, butter and milk. Mash until well combined. Stir in the cheese, bacon (if using) and green onions. Season to taste with salt and ground black pepper. Spoon filling back into potato shells.

To enjoy now: Return potatoes to the baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

To freeze: Cut a large sheet of parchment paper into 6 pieces. Press a piece of parchment against the filling of each potato, then wrap individually in aluminum foil. Place wrapped potatoes in a freezer bag. Freeze for up to 1 month.

To heat from frozen: Remove the desired number of potatoes from bag; unwrap and discard foil and parchment paper. Place potatoes on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until thoroughly heated.

Makes 6 potatoes.

Recipe adapted from Southern Living Fix It & Freeze It, Heat It & Eat It: A Quick-Cook Guide to Over 200 Make-Ahead Dishes edited by Susan Ray

This flavorful rice can be frozen for up to 6 months.

Red Rice

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use

1 onion, chopped

1 chile pepper, seeded and minced, more or less to taste

2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes (we used fire-roasted)

2 cups chicken broth or stock

Salt

Juice from 2 limes

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, optional for serving

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion and pepper and saute, stirring frequently, 2 to 3 minutes, or until the onion is beginning to turn translucent. Add rice and stir to coat with oil. Stir in the garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in the tomatoes with their liquid and the chicken broth. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Remove from heat (do not remove lid) and let stand 5 minutes.

To serve now: Fluff with a fork and stir in lime juice and cilantro, if using.

To freeze: Spread rice in an even layer on a jellyroll pan. Drizzle evenly with lime juice and season with salt, if desired. Cool to room temperature. Once cool, drizzle rice with the remaining tablespoon of oil and mix with a soft spatula. Divide rice into portions and transfer to freezer bags, flattening to remove as much air as possible. Place in freezer laying flat.

To heat from frozen: Transfer the frozen rice to a microwave-safe container, cover, and cook on 100 percent power in 1-minute increments until hot.

Makes 6 to 8 cups.

Recipe adapted from Fast to the Table Freezer Cookbook: Freezer-Friendly Recipes and Frozen Food Shortcuts by Becky Rosenthal

This chili-spaghetti combo was a big hit at my house.

One-Pot Chilighetti

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (I used 85 percent lean)

1 large onion, diced

1 envelope favorite chili seasoning (I used Williams)

1/2 teaspoon cumin

46 ounces tomato juice

1 cup water

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 (16-ounce) package spaghetti, broken into thirds

2 (15-ounce) cans kidney beans, rinsed

Optional garnishes: sour cream, shredded cheddar or mozzarella, grated parmesan, chopped parsley or basil, diced jalapenos

In a 6-quart or larger saucepan, cook the beef and onion until beef is browned and onion is tender, breaking the beef into crumbles. Drain excess fat and water, if necessary. Stir in chili seasoning and cumin and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add the tomato juice, water and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil, then stir in the broken spaghetti noodles, making sure to submerge the noodles. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook 9 to 12 minutes, or until spaghetti is tender. Stir in beans and cook until heated through. Can be served immediately with desired garnishes.

To freeze: Let cool. To freeze in aluminum baking pans, divide mixture among pans, press a sheet of parchment paper directly on to the surface, then wrap in foil. Eight-inch pans can be placed inside gallon-size freezer bags for added protection. Alternately, divide and place mixture directly in freezer bags or other freezer-safe containers. The containers used will determine the re-heating method.

To heat from frozen: If freezing in baking pans, heat oven to 350 to 375 degrees and bake, loosely covered for 1 hour, or until heated through. If desired, uncover and top with cheese during the last 10 minutes. If freezing in bags or other containers, partly defrost in microwave, then transfer to a saucepan with a few tablespoons of water or tomato juice and cook, stirring frequently, until heated through. Garnish as desired.

Makes about 12 servings.

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home Simple and Delicious Cookbook

Cumin-Crusted Pork Cutlets

3 to 5 slices whole-wheat bread (to make 2 cups soft bread crumbs)

3 tablespoons self-rising cornmeal mix

1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons cumin (we used coarsely ground cumin)

6 to 8 boneless pork loin chops, pounded to 1/4-inch thick

Salt and ground black pepper

1 egg

2 tablespoons coarse-ground mustard

Vegetable oil, for cooking

Place bread in a blender or food processor and pulse to fine crumbs.

In a shallow dish, combine the bread crumbs, cornmeal mix and cumin.

If necessary, pound pork chops to about 1/4-inch thick.

Season the pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper.

In a wide bowl, whisk egg, mustard and 2 tablespoons of water.

Dip each pork chop in egg mixture, letting the excess drip off, then dredge in bread crumb mixture, pressing to make the crumbs adhere.

To freeze: Wrap each coated pork chop with plastic wrap. Place wrapped chops in a freezer bag and freeze flat.

To cook from frozen: Remove desired number of chops from bag. Remove and discard plastic wrap. Heat about 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chops and cook 3 to 5 minutes per side, turning once, until cooked through.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Recipe adapted from Southern Living Fix It & Freeze It, Heat It & Eat It: A Quick-Cook Guide to Over 200 Make-Ahead Dishes edited by Susan Ray

We much prefer the texture and chicken-to-breading ratio of homemade chicken nuggets to the store-bought and fast-food variety.

And these nuggets are good for more than just dunking in your favorite dipping sauce.

Try them sliced atop mixed salad greens with tomatoes, corn and hard-cooked eggs and buttermilk dressing, or stuffed into pita halves with lettuce, tomato and yogurt sauce or tahini, or with mixed sauteed vegetables and stir-fry sauce over rice for an easy dinner.

Chicken Nuggets

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 cups cold water

4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

4 egg whites

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups panko bread crumbs, crushed (see note)

2 teaspoons onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to taste

Ground red pepper (cayenne), optional

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 quart vegetable oil suitable for frying (we used rice bran oil)

In a large bowl, whisk together the salt, Worcestershire sauce and cold water to make a brine.

Cut each chicken breast diagonally into thirds, then cut each third diagonally into 1/2-inch thick pieces. Add chicken pieces to brine, cover and refrigerate 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

In a wide, shallow dish, beat egg whites until frothy.

In a second wide shallow dish, combine the flour, panko, onion powder, garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 3/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, generous pinch of ground red pepper, if using, and the baking soda.

Working with a few pieces at a time, dip chicken into egg, letting the excess drip off, then coat in flour mixture, pressing to adhere. Lay coated pieces on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Do not discard flour mixture. Once all of the pieces have been coated, let them stand 10 minutes. Working in batches, return chicken pieces to flour mixture, turning to coat and pressing gently to adhere.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a Dutch oven or deep heavy pot to 350 degrees. Fry chicken, in batches, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes.

Transfer to a wire-rack set over paper towels to drain.

To freeze: Cool nuggets to room temperature. Divide into portions and place in freezer storage bags, removing as much air from each bag as possible.

To heat from frozen: Arrange frozen nuggets on rimmed baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees 10 to 15 minutes, turning halfway through.

Makes 12 servings.

Note: To crush the panko, place the crumbs in a zip-close bag and crush using a rolling pan or a bottle.

Recipe adapted from The Complete Make-Ahead Cookbook from the editors of Americas Test Kitchen

