Irma muddles ASU vs. Miami

The athletic departments at Arkansas State University and the University of Miami are determining how to address the programs' Saturday football game in Jonesboro as Hurricane Irma, which became a Category 5 on Tuesday, tracks toward Southern Florida.

Irma has recorded maximum winds of 185 mph and is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend.

ASU and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and Irma may affect travel by both the athletic entities and fans, among other community concerns.

Miami Athletic Director Blake James released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said no decision regarding the game had been made.

"We are monitoring Hurricane Irma, and right now it is too early to make any determination in regards to our scheduled events this week," James wrote. "We are working through all possible scenarios, and obviously any decision we make will be in the best interests, safety and well-being of our staff, coaches, student-athletes and their families."

ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir tweeted at 12:41 p.m.: "I have talked with Miami Admin, too early to release concrete info. As of now, we anticipate the game being played as scheduled."

-- Brooks Kubena

GOLF

Henderson women fourth in Kansas

Henderson State University's women shot a 303 in the first round of the Central Regional Fall Preview in Olathe, Kan.

Ahead of the Lady Reddies are Southwestern Oklahoma State (289), Augustana (S.D.) University (291) and Northeastern (Okla.) State (301). Other schools participating are Arkansas Tech University (307), sixth; and the University of Arkansas-Monticello (341), 16th.

Individually, Henderson's Sarah Wright is in third place with a 71. Arkansas Tech's Peerada Piddon is tied for fourth with a 72.

BASEBALL

Former SAU standout MVP of Frontier League

Former Southern Arkansas University baseball player David Harris was named the Frontier League's Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season, the league office announced last week.

Harris, who played the 2013 season for the Muleriders, completed his first season with the Schaumburg (Ill.) Boomers. Harris set the club's single-season record for RBI with 65, and ranked in a tie for fifth in the league in that category. He also ranked second in the league in batting with a .344 average, which also was a Schaumburg record.

For the regular season, Harris hit .344 (99 of 288) with 55 runs scored, 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 65 RBI. Harris will lead the Boomers into the Frontier League playoffs against the Evansville Otters after he helped the club capture their second East Division title by 13 games with a team-record 66 victories.

At SAU, Harris hit .358 in 2013, scored 57 runs with 18 doubles, 6 triples, 12 home runs and 65 RBI and was named GAC Player of the Year in 2013. He was a 36th-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays and played four years in their organization, advancing to Class A Dunedin.

SOCCER

ASU goalie wins SBC honor

Arkansas State University goalkeeper Kelsey Ponder was named Sun Belt Conference's defensive player of the week Tuesday.

Ponder helped the Red Wolves go 2-0 over the weekend. She stopped 11 shots in a 3-0 victory against Oral Roberts on Friday. On the season, she has a 2-1-0 record and has made 18 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas Tech takes two GAC awards

Arkansas Tech University's Lexie Johnston and Amanda Milnick were named defensive player of the week and setter of the week by the Great American Conference on Tuesday.

Johnston averaged 1.29 blocks per set in four victories at the Washburn Invitational and had 19 against Washburn.

Milnick averaged 9.79 assists in four victories. She added 14 digs, 8 kills and 6 blocks in a victory over Washburn.

Ouachita Baptist University's Adrianna Nolly was named offensive player of the week. She averaged 3.31 kills per set and had 14 kills against Dallas Baptist.

OBU sweeps Lyon College

Ouachita Baptist defeated Lyon College 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 on Tuesday night in Arkadelphia.

Paige Williams led the Lady Tigers (5-0) with 11 kills and 17 digs. Stormi Leonard had 34 assists. Ellie Embry led Lyon College (5-6) with 16 assists and Jordan Dabdub had seven. Michayla Shanks had 11 digs while Madisson Williams had 10. Chelzie Ulu led Lyon with 11 kills.

SOCCER

Harding men tie Williams Baptist

Harding University and Williams Baptist College played to a 1-1 tie Tuesday in Walnut Ridge.

Jason Diaz scored in the 42nd minute for Harding (0-1-1) with Braeden Grundy assisting. Williams Baptist (1-1-1) tied the game in the 82nd minute on a goal by Danilo Cruz with Henrique Torres assisting.

Harding outshot Williams Baptist 25-10.

Sports on 09/06/2017