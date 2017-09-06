Koilan Jackson out with ACL injury

— Arkansas freshman receiver Koilan Jackson suffered an ACL injury during one-on-one drills in practice Tuesday.

Jackson will undergo surgery this week or next week to repair the injury, Razorbacks coach Bret Bielema said, and could rehab in time for spring practice in March.

Jackson, a Little Rock native and son of former NFL All-Pro tight end Keith Jackson, did not play in Arkansas' 49-7 win over Florida A&M last Thursday.

"He would probably redshirt for us with us stacked up at wide receiver," Bielema said. "This is a negative situation now and no one likes to see someone go through this, but he's a very strong young man, great in his faith and has a great family."

Jackson was one of several newcomers vying for playing time at receiver this season, but among freshmen only De'Vion Waren and Jarrod Barnes played in the opener. Jackson had one of the highlights of the preseason with a one-handed touchdown catch over cornerback Ryan Pulley during the first open scrimmage in August.

Jackson and Pulley have been lost to injuries in the past week. Pulley posted on his Facebook page that he will miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury suffered in the opener.

Pulley tweeted Wednesday that "surgery went successful."