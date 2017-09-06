Little Rock man accused of pointing gun at passers-by in argument over noise

A Little Rock man is accused of pointing a handgun at five people as they passed in front of his home Monday night.

The victims, who are in their late teens and early 20s, were walking along 13th Street near Arch Street around 10 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

They told investigators that as they walked by, 60-year-old William Paul Wooten, who lives in a home in that area, started to argue with them about noise.

Police say the victims reported Wooten then got a handgun from inside his home and pointed it at the cluster of people before holding it at his side.

When officers arrived, Wooten reportedly denied taking out a handgun and said he just spoke to the people.

He was arrested on five counts of aggravated assault.

He was being held without bail Wednesday morning at the Pulaski County jail.