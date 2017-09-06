Home / Latest News /
Begged upset gunman not to shoot during robbery, Little Rock man tells police
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:03 a.m.
A Little Rock man said he begged a gunman not to shoot after he offered up an iPhone but no cash, police said.
A 24-year-old Little Rock man told officers that around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, he pulled into a parking space near his apartment in the 700 block of Sherman Street, according to a police report.
When he exited his vehicle, a stranger approached him, pulled out a gun and reportedly said, "Give me everything you got."
The 24-year-old said he handed over his iPhone.
The gunman became upset when he realized the victim didn't have any money, and the 24-year-old begged him not to shoot, he told police.
The stranger ran away, and the victim drove to a relative's house before calling police, he said.
No suspect was named on the report.
