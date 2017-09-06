Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 06, 2017, 10:24 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Little Rock native, former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher joins 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

file-this-feb-7-2016-file-photo-shows-then-new-york-knicks-head-coach-derek-fisher-looks-at-an-nba-basketball-game-in-new-york-ap-photoseth-wenig-file

FILE - This Feb. 7, 2016 file photo shows then-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher looks at an NBA basketball game in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)


NEW YORK — Nick and Vanessa Lachey, retired athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens, and singer Debbie Gibson headline the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Other cast members on the ABC reality competition include Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz, professional wrestler Nikki Bella and Property Brothers star Drew Scott.

The Lacheys are partnering with married dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Fisher, a standout at Little Rock Parkview and UALR, went on to win five championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016.

He and the NFL's Owens are looking to follow in the footsteps of another pro athlete, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings, who took home the show's Mirrorball Trophy last season.

The 25th season of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock native, former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher joins 'Dancing with the Stars' cast

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online