Man charged with murder after crashing SUV into Arkansas church during police chase, authorities say

A 23-year-old man who fled from Arkansas authorities Tuesday morning and crashed into a rural church, killing his passenger, has been charged with first-degree murder, state police said.

The driver in the pursuit was identified as Jacob Bowman of Kingsport, Tenn., agency spokeswoman Liz Chapman said in an email. The passenger was identified as 22-year-old Lois Meade of Kingsport, Tenn.

Around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, a state police trooper tried to stop a Ford Bronco traveling on Interstate 40 at mile marker 249 near Widener, Chapman said. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Dalhart, Texas.

The Bronco sped away and headed east on I-40 before taking exit 247 onto St. Francis County Road 419, Chapman said. The SUV traveled north on the county road and turned into the gravel parking lot of Riverside Mission Church at St. Francis County Road 419 and County Road 416.

The vehicle then struck the north side of the church and left a gaping hole, Chapman said.

Meade was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bowman was treated for minor injuries and later taken to the St. Francis County jail, Chapman said.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Bowman was also charged with felony fleeing and theft by receiving, she said.

He also faces other driving violations such as following too close to another vehicle, no insurance and driving on a suspended license, according to the online jail roster.