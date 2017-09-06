Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, September 06, 2017, 1:22 p.m.

Man gets jail time for stealing, damaging large rubber duck

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.


THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A Dutch judge has called fowl play on a man who abducted and damaged a large rubber duck.

Prosecutors say in a statement that the 45-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to eight weeks in prison for stealing the 3-foot-high bright yellow plastic duck from outside the Goudse Eend (Gouda Duck) cafe in the central Dutch city of Gouda on June 23.

The duck toy was later found badly damaged elsewhere in the city, prosecutors say.

The prosecution statement says the man will only have to serve two weeks if he undergoes "lifestyle training." A judge also ordered him to pay $880 compensation to the owner of the cafe.

