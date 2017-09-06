Authorities: Man sought in Arkansas homicide found hiding under motel bed, arrested

A man wanted in connection with a homicide in eastern Arkansas was found hiding Wednesday morning under a bed at a motel and arrested, according to authorities.

Marcus Jerome Reynolds, 39, was taken into custody by Blytheville police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force around 9 a.m. after authorities learned that he was staying with his girlfriend at the Relax Inn in Blytheville, 3477 S. Division St.

The girlfriend, 32-year-old Angela White, answered the door several minutes after officers knocked, police said.

When asked if anyone else was in the room, White said that she was the only one inside. Officers then entered and reportedly found Reynolds hiding under a bed.

Reynolds and White were arrested at the scene. White, who faces a charge of hindering apprehension, is set to be arraigned Thursday.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers found a black Jeep Cherokee linked to the homicide in the 2200 block of South Circle Drive in Blytheville. It had blood evidence inside, police said.

Details of the homicide case out of West Memphis were not known Wednesday afternoon.