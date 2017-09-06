Miami's game at Arkansas State cancelled over Irma concerns

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 16 Miami's game at Arkansas State on Saturday has been cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma, a powerful Category 5 storm that forecasters believe will affect Florida this weekend.

Getting to Arkansas for the game would not be the problem for Miami. Getting back to Miami would be the potential issue, and the uncertainty over what will happen with the storm led to the decision to err on the side of caution.

The game will not be made up in 2017.

Some members of the Hurricanes' women's basketball team were evacuating on Wednesday to Georgia, to get out of Irma's expected path. Miami has canceled classes until at least Monday.

