RED SOX

Sources: Signals stolen

WASHINGTON -- Investigators for Major League Baseball have determined that the Boston Red Sox, who are in first place in the American League East and likely headed to the playoffs, executed a scheme to illicitly steal hand signals from opponents' catchers, according to several people briefed on the matter.

The baseball inquiry began about two weeks ago, after New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman filed a detailed complaint with the commissioner's office that included video the Yankees shot of the Red Sox dugout.

The Yankees, who had long been suspicious of the Red Sox stealing catchers' signs in Fenway Park, contended the video showed a member of the Red Sox training staff looking at his Apple Watch in the dugout and then relaying a message to players, who may have then been able to use the information to know the type of pitch that was going to be thrown, according to the people familiar with the case.

Baseball investigators corroborated the Yankees' claims based on video the commissioner's office uses for instant replay and broadcasts, the people said. The commissioner's office then confronted the Red Sox, who admitted that their trainers had received signals from video replay personnel and then relayed that information to some players -- an operation that had been in place for at least several weeks.

It is unclear what penalties, if any, Commissioner Rob Manfred will issue against the Red Sox and whether he will order a more expansive investigation to determine the extent of the Red Sox' sign-stealing system.

Pat Courtney, a spokesman for Major League Baseball, declined to comment. Attempts to reach the Red Sox were not successful.

CUBS

Arrieta has MRI

PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta underwent an MRI on his achy right hamstring on Tuesday, and Manager Joe Maddon said his team's ace could have his next start pushed back.

Arrieta left with one out in the third inning of Monday's loss to Pittsburgh after experiencing what he described as a cramp in the hamstring. Arrieta said afterward he felt fine, but the team opted for an MRI as a precaution.

Arrieta is scheduled to start on Saturday when the first-place Cubs host second-place Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Maddon said it's likely the team will exercise some caution regardless of the MRI results.

If Arrieta can't go on Saturday, Chicago would likely use Mike Montgomery to fill in.

Arrieta had been 6-1 with a 1.59 ERA since the All-Star break before Monday's shortened outing.

WHITE SOX

Moncada back from DL

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox have activated infielder Yoan Moncada from the 10-day disabled list and requested waivers on left-hander Derek Holland for the purpose of granting his unconditional release.

The White Sox also promoted left-hander Jace Fry from Class AA Birmingham before Tuesday night's game against Cleveland. Fry, 24, a third-round pick in the 2014 draft, went 2-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 33 appearances with the Barons.

Moncada, who is widely regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, was sidelined by a bone contusion on his right shin. The Cuban infielder is batting .188 with 3 home runs and 11 RBI in 30 games with the White Sox.

Holland, 30, went 7-14 this season with a 6.20 ERA in 29 appearances, 26 starts. The left-hander agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract with Chicago last December.

MARLINS

Source: Jeter meets staff

MIAMI -- A person familiar with the discussions said Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman met with department heads Tuesday and today at Marlins Park to ease the transition in their investment group's pending purchase of the Miami Marlins.

The person confirmed the meetings to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because those involved have not commented.

The person said Marlins President David Samson was not involved in the meetings. He has been with the Marlins since 2002 and not expected to be retained.

The meetings involved heads of departments ranging from baseball operations to marketing and sales.

A signed $1.2 billion agreement was submitted to Major League Baseball last month to sell the Marlins to a group led by Sherman, a venture capitalist who will be the controlling owner. Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop for the New York Yankees, will be a limited partner in charge of the business and baseball operations.

Major league owners are expected to decide this month whether to approve the deal. At least 75 percent of the clubs must agree to the sale by Jeffrey Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.

Closing would take place next month, shortly after the end of the regular season.

Sports on 09/06/2017