Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Arkansas Capitol

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning near the Arkansas Capitol.

Little Rock officers were called shortly before 9 a.m. to the collision in the 1900 block of West Third Street, dispatch records show. That block is between Summit and Wolfe streets west of the Capitol.

A Honda Fit heading east in the right lane of Third Street struck a woman who was crossing from the south side of the roadway, said an officer at the scene. The Fit was going between 35 to 45 mph, the officer said.

The woman was knocked down, but she was conscious when police arrived, the officer said.

An onlooker said the woman's leg appeared to be broken.

She was taken to a local hospital and is believed to be in stable condition, the officer said.

The stretch of Third Street was reopened as of 10 a.m.